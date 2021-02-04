Slight changes made to TestNebraska schedule

O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) has been made aware of 19 new COVID-19 cases in the district since the last reporting on Monday. Holt County with nine and Knox County with six were the highest in the nine-county area.
NCDHD reported 122 new recoveries in the district since the last reporting last week. Pierce County with 37 recoveries followed by Antelope and Knox counties with 22 had the most recoveries.
NCDHD also reported two additional deaths in the district. A woman from Knox County and a man from Pierce County died.
North Central officials said they would like to apprise the district of the Nebraska COVID-19 vaccine registry, located at www.ncdhd.ne.gov. To provide guidance and clarity, directions on who should register on the Nebraska COVID-19 Registry are as follows:
For those 65 and older who already registered with NCDHD, do not sign up with the state. NCDHD will continue to schedule your vaccine. If you are 65 and older and did not sign up with NCDHD, sign up on the new Nebraska registry, located at www.ncdhd.ne.gov.
If you registered on the NCDHD vaccine list but are not over the age of 65, you will need to register on the new Nebraska registry, located at www.ncdhd.ne.gov.
If you are interested in the COVID-19 vaccine, all ages and all professions are welcome to sign up on the new Nebraska registration. The governor’s tiered phasing guidance will still be utilized to determine who is vaccinated first.
The speed of vaccine disbursement depends on vaccine availability. Below is a tentative timeline for district COVID-19 vaccinations:
Now to Mid-May: Phase 1B — Vaccine will be allocated to those 75 years and older, 65 years and older, those with pre-existing conditions, first responders, those in the education sector, and those working in grocery stores, food processing facilities, utilities, transportation and postal service.
Mid-April to May: Phase 1C — Vaccines will be allocated to those in congregate settings.
May to October: Phase 2 — Vaccine will be made available to the public.
There are a couple NCDHD survey sign-ups located on at www.ncdhd.ne.gov that NCDHD will continue to utilize. If an individual was in Phase1A and did not receive the vaccine but is now interested, complete the Phase1A survey. If an individual is unable to make the second dose appointment, which is located on the back of the vaccine card, complete the unable to make second dose survey and we will work to find you a different appointment.
For assistance completing the survey, call the following agencies in your area: Elgin Public Library, Elgin Senior Center, Neligh Public Library, Neligh Senior Center, Ainsworth Public Library, Ainsworth Senior Center, Boyd County Senior Center, Valentine Public Library, Valentine Senior Center, Stuart Township Library, Atkinson Public Library, Atkinson Senior Center, O'Neill Chamber of Commerce, Bloomfield Public Library, Creighton Public Library, Eastern Township Library, Lied Lincoln Township Library, Verdigre Public Library, Crofton Senior Center, Osmond General Hospital, Osmond Library, Plainview Library, Plainview Senior Center, Pierce Public Library, Pierce Senior Center, Rock County Public Library, and Rock County Senior Center.
On Jan. 29, Gov. Ricketts announced Nebraska’s transition from “blue” to the “green” phase of Nebraska’s COVID-19 response plan. The COVID-19 response plan links restrictions in the Directed Health Measures (DHMs) to the percentage of staffed Nebraska hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients.
The seven-day rolling average of hospitalized COVID-10 patients fell under 10%, which is the “green” phase marker. This is not necessarily a risk assessment for the NCDHD district, but a reflection of the current state DHM color.
New DHMs, effective Jan. 30 until Feb. 28 at 11:59 p.m. include the following changes:
* The maximum capacity for indoor gatherings, including youth extracurricular activities, goes from 75% to 100%.
* Organizers of gatherings of 500 or more people (1,000 or more in Douglas County), must still submit a reopening plan to their local health department —and receive approval — before holding their events. Aside from this requirement, there are no restrictions on gatherings/venues in the “green” phase of the state’s plan. However, guidance is still in place and recommended.
Quarantine requirements in the DHMs have been updated to include:
* Nebraskans who’ve been fully vaccinated (received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine) do not have to quarantine after a close contact. Instead, they will be in the “self-monitor” category, which involves wearing a mask for 14 days from the date of exposure and monitoring for symptoms.
* Nebraskans who have recovered from the coronavirus in the past three months do not need to quarantine after a close contact, though they’re encouraged to monitor for symptoms.
* The new DHMs also amend the definition of “close contact” to clarify that exposures start 48 hours prior to the onset of symptoms or positive test.
To view the DHMs, visit www.ncdhd.ne.gov and click on the photo of Gov. Ricketts.
NCDHD would like to reiterate to the district that public health preventative measures have not changed. NCDHD still encourages district residents to continue to wear your mask in public places or where social distancing is difficult as well as practice social distancing while out in public.
NCDHD COVID-19 testing sites offer a 15-minute rapid test or the gold standard PCR test. The rapid test is only offered to individuals who are currently exhibiting symptoms associated with COVID. All testing is offered free of charge at the below locations. Note that there has been an update to the testing times and locations starting the week of Monday, Feb. 8.
* O’Neill: Monday and Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the north parking lot of the O’Neill Armory, located at the corner of Fourth Street and Hynes Avenue.
* Bassett: Monday 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Rock County Fairgrounds.
* Preregistration for testing at www.testnebraska.com is highly encouraged, but not required.
* The last patient will be scheduled 15 minutes before the scheduled end of the clinic.
As of Thursday at 3 p.m., the district had 4,163 total COVID-19 cases, 2,533 recoveries, 69 deaths and 83 total cases reported in the last 14 days.