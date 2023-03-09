HUMPHREY — The pool made a splash, receiving a $200,000 grant.
Andy Reigle, Humphrey City Council member, said he was informed last week of the gift.
“We are very thankful to receive a grant of this size,” he said. “It will help pay for most of the slide. We plan to ramp up the fundraising in the next few weeks to pay for the additional $60,000 for the slide and another $8,000 for an additional diving board that we took out.
“The pool committee has done an outstanding job fundraising and helping acquire grants. To date it’s close to $1.5 million in donations and grants. Lowell Schroeder with Five Rule Rural Planning has been a huge help with the grants.”
The grant will almost pay for the slide, which cost $259,272.
The council voted at the Feb. 20 meeting to add the slide back into the project because costs would rise if they added it later.
The pool is being built with the infrastructure for the slide for such a time when it could be added back in.
When the cost of the pool was being negotiated and some items deleted or modified, the Humphrey bid was reduced to $4,156,417, which is close to the original estimate of $3,941,000.
The biggest deduction was eliminating the slide.
The Humphrey pool is being financed through a $2.95 million bond issue. In November 2020, voters approved a half-percent sales tax increase designated for the pool, which went into affect in July 2021. So far the pool project has received $1,245,000 in commitments from donors.
The Humphrey pool is designed to include 6,150 square feet of water surface area. The pool will be heated and have zero-depth entry.