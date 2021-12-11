Slick road conditions were the culprit of several accidents in Northeast Nebraska on Friday and into Saturday as a result of the season’s first winter storm.
The first snowfall moved east into Nebraska late Thursday and reached North Central Nebraska around midnight on Friday, dumping 4.7 inches of snow at Valentine throughout the day Friday.
The storm continued east and south throughout Friday afternoon. Light flurries could be seen in Norfolk between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., but the heaviest of snow in Norfolk started around 4 p.m. and continued until after 10:30 p.m. Friday.
About 1:45 p.m. Friday, law enforcement near the Highway 81/Highway 20 junction, which is about 25 miles north of Norfolk, indicated the presence of blowing snow, as well as most of the roadway being covered in snow and ice.
Most roadways in North Central and Northeast Nebraska were completely or partially covered in snow and ice for most of the afternoon Friday, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT). Similar conditions were reported by NDOT at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.
About 2.6 inches of snow were recorded at the Norfolk Regional Airport on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
The Nebraska State Patrol and NDOT had issued a release on Thursday urging Nebraska drivers to be prepared for potentially dangerous road conditions starting late Thursday through Saturday. Road crews continued clearing and de-icing roadways across the state on Saturday.
Law enforcement responded to several accidents across the region on Friday.
In Norfolk, Capt. Michael Bauer said the Norfolk Police Division responded to nine accidents between about noon Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday. That number was higher than the police division sees most days, he said. Most of the accidents on Friday and early Saturday in Norfolk were minor, Bauer said, with one involving an injury.
At least five of the nine accidents the police division responded to during that timeframe could be attributed to slick road conditions, Bauer said.
At about 3:50 p.m. Friday, the Norfolk Police Division and Norfolk Fire and Rescue were called to the area of North 18th Street and Prospect Avenue for a two-vehicle accident.
A red Ford Ranger could be seen in the middle of the intersection with significant front-end damage, but nobody involved in the accident was transported to the hospital.
Officers know that there’s a greater chance they will have to respond to accidents during a winter storm, Bauer said. The best way for police to prepare is to remind drivers to heed caution and increase their distance between vehicles, which Bauer said Norfolk did relatively well with.
“Luckily, the citizens in Norfolk heeded,” he said. “Hopefully, as (Saturday) warms up and road crews continue to work, most of the snow that you see on the roads will melt.”
About 4:40 p.m. Friday, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene of a one-vehicle accident near Stanton, where an 18-year-old Stanton woman’s vehicle had collided with a tree.
Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said the driver was westbound on Highway 24, about a mile west of Stanton, when she lost control of her SUV because of slick road conditions. The SUV crossed the eastbound lanes, traveled into the south ditch and struck a row of trees, Unger said.
Airbags deployed, and the woman sustained minor injuries. Rescue personnel had arrived on scene, but the woman declined transportation to a hospital, Unger said. The SUV was considered a total loss.
Several agencies reported on Friday through social media or dispatch that their agencies had received several reports of collisions or vehicles stuck in ditches or in the middle of roadways.
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol responded to a two-vehicle accident on Highway 35 near Hoskins about 6:45 p.m. Friday. Highway 35 in both directions near the scene was shut down for about an hour.
No additional snow was in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday in Norfolk. Highs were expected to be around 35 degrees on Saturday and 45 on Sunday.