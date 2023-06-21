Skyview Lake concert fundraiser headed toward 12th year

The Norfolk Rotary Club’s grandest fundraising event of the year, the Music in the Park concert series, is en route to host its 12th rendition of the series at Skyview Lake on four different dates this summer, all of which will last from 6 to 9:30 p.m.
The first concert will be Thursday, June 22, with three other concerts to follow every other Thursday until Aug. 3. Here are the dates as listed on an event poster:
— The Omaha Cover Girls, a five-member band from Omaha, will perform on Thursday, June 22.
— Southern Nights, a southern rock tribute band from Omaha, will perform on Thursday, July 6.
— Heartland Boogie Band, another cover band, will perform on Thursday July 20.
— Taxi Driver, a returning cover band group, will perform on Thursday Aug. 3.
Troy Weyhrich, current president of the Norfolk Rotary Club and chairman of the Music in the Park committee, said the event seeks to add regional rock bands to its itinerary. In particular, Taxi Driver has remained a returning staple because of the band’s popularity.
Attendance for the concerts is free and requires no prior registration, but attendees will need to bring their own food, drinks and lawn chairs. Golf carts will not be allowed on the premises because of city code.
“The nice thing with Music in the Park is that there’s nothing else sold. You can bring your own beer, pop, etc. … In our case, you throw $5 in a bucket and you’re good all night,” Weyhrich said, referring to a donation bucket that will be passed around throughout the concert series.
Donations to the Rotary Club will go toward a number of “community betterment projects,” including scholarships and the Norfolk Trails System.
* * *
Want to learn more?
Visit the Norfolk Rotary Club’s website at norfolkrotary.com