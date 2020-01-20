The Norfolk Police Division is investigating reports of skimming devices being placed on gas pumps at two Norfolk businesses.
Skimming devices are designed to steal credit card information when customers pay at the gas pump with a credit card.
Capt. Michael Bauer with the police division said it is believed the devices were installed on the pumps on Friday or Saturday.
Anyone who has purchased gasoline at a gas station in Norfolk since that time using a credit card is being asked to review their bank statements for any suspicious activity.
The Norfolk police department is contacting all gas stations in Norfolk to notify them of this information.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Norfolk Police Division at 402-644-8700.