MADISON — Provided no lead contamination is found, a gun club will be allowed to operate a skeet and trap shooting range east of Madison.
The Madison County board of commissioners voted 2-1 to approve the request from the Elkhorn Valley Sportsman Club for a conditional-use permit to operate a trap and skeet shooting range after what has been the fifth public discussion before a Madison County governing body on the request.
Commissioner Ron Schmidt cast the dissenting vote, while commissioners Christian Ohl and Troy Uhlir voted in favor.
At several points during a public hearing Tuesday, Schmidt expressed concerns over noise and wanted to make sure that lead from the shotguns would not contaminate the soil, nor wash onto neighbors’ property.
The proposed range is east of the northern part of Madison at 55454 829th Road. Scott Long, owner of the property, has signed off on the application. The property is about 1 mile east of Highway 81.
The club is seeking to move its range from Stanton County, where a lease for a similar range is about to expire. Plans are for the Long site to be used for five years while a more permanent site is obtained.
Doug Huttmann, president of the Elkhorn Valley Sportsman Club, said the club is OK with the restrictions placed on it by the Madison County joint planning commission at its last meeting.
The Madison County board of commissioners mostly followed those recommendations, although it did further restrict hours of operations.
Along with the club, which generally shoots Tuesday and Thursday evenings and Sunday afternoons during the summer, there are two 4-H teams, one high school and one college team that will use it. The hours of the youth teams are more varied because they shoot in the spring and fall around their schedules and weather.
Among the conditions placed on the range:
— Shotguns only and all county, state and federal laws and regulations must be followed.
— Shooting is permitted Mondays to Thursdays 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays noon to 6 p.m. There is no shooting on Fridays and it isn’t anticipated that most of the youth teams will shoot more than a couple of hours a week, but they need flexibility because of weather and schedules.
— The permit is good for five years, although it can be revoked at any point or enforcement action may be taken if violations occur.
— The gun club will post a schedule of when shooting will take place so that neighbors can plan accordingly.
The season for high school shooting is usually February to May, although there can be some shooting in the fall. The league shoots May to September.
Huttmann said there are a lot of loud noises in the country, including cows and calves during weaning, tractors, grain bin dryers and irrigation motors.
“I think the noise is very minute and not really even an issue at this point,” Huttmann said.
Not everyone agreed.
Among those testifying against it was Linda Kowalewski, who said she and her husband, Ron, have lived more than 30 years on land about one-third of a mile from the proposed range.
Kowalewski said it is easy to say the sound isn’t bothersome to those shooting or who enjoy it. She said when the range operated previously, they heard it “hour after hour” and it was bothersome.
She said because of the range, she and her husband are thinking about moving.
Ivan Petersen, a member of the shooting club, said in just about any type of activity from farming to shooting, there are toxins and dangers, “but if it is done with best management practices, the (bad aspects) are nothing.”
Petersen said the best management practice for this range would include recycling the lead on the ground. After a few years, there could be enough lead that it might even be profitable to recycle the lead, he said.
As long as the range isn’t in acidic soils, it isn’t going to go anywhere when there is rain, Petersen said.
There are no wetlands and no creek on the land. And Long, the owner of the land, will be testing it annually to make sure the soil isn’t acidic, he said.
Mark Fitzgerald, a Norfolk attorney who represents three sets of neighbors who live near the proposed range, told the county board that the permit application still doesn’t satisfy statutes because the owner isn’t the applicant.
Fitzgerald said it doesn’t matter if the Madison County regulations say applicant because the county’s regulations don’t supersede the state law.
“That may be for somebody else to decide at a later point, but I know that you have a consent (landowner’s letter),” he said.
Joe Smith, county attorney, said the county has been doing this procedure for some time on conditional-use permits.
“I think that is a matter for another day,” Smith said. “If you want to redo your regulations and go through every decision you made for the last (few years, that would be an option).”
Fitzgerald said the fact that this concern has been mentioned before and still hasn’t been corrected could be important if there are environmental contamination issues. The law seeks remedies from the responsible party or landowner, Fitzgerald said.
It is interesting that the owner apparently favors it but still isn’t the applicant, he said.
George Moyer of Madison, an attorney representing Bob Schroeder, who owns the 80 acres east of Long, said the concern is that over time, fragments of the lead and blue rock could wash onto his property.
Moyer mentioned court cases, including one in Connecticut where loads from guns contaminated water.
In addition, there needs to be some time of assurance that the site gets cleaned up if there is an accumulation of lead, Moyer said.
“As time goes on, promises are forgotten,” Moyer said, urging the county to seek a bond or some type of requirement from the gun club in case promises aren’t kept.
Commissioners said they want the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy, the Environmental Protection Agency or the correct governing body to look at the property to make sure it doesn’t have contamination from when it previously was used as a range for shotguns.
Also during the course of the discussion, it was stated that soil samples would be taken after the corn is harvested.
The earliest that shooting would take place is late February, but the club would like to get clearance to move equipment and get ready for the next shooting season.
Members present: Chairman Troy Uhlir, Ron Schmidt and Christian Ohl.
Others in attendance: Anne Pruss, county clerk; Richard Johnson, county highway superintendent; Todd Volk, Madison County sheriff; Nancy Scheer, deputy clerk; Joe Smith, county attorney; Heather McWhorter, zoning administrator; about 25 from the public and two reporters.
Meeting lasted: Three hours, 13 minutes.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS
— Approved the purchase of two 550 Crew Cab Chassis 4-by-4 trucks for $51,308 each from Cornhusker Auto Center.
— Approved a contract with Hollman Media for payroll processing desktop application and authorized the county board chairman to execute the agreement.
— Approved dedication of part of the east 25 feet of Lot 24 and all of the east 25 feet of Lots 25, 26 and 27, all in Herman Nenow’s Addition to the City of Norfolk, with the land laying between the south right-of-way of Bluff Avenue and the south line of Lot 27.
— Authorized advertising for bids for the Old Hadar Road project.
— Authorized having the county board chairman execute the year-end certification of Madison County Highway Superintendent Richard Johnson to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
— Conducted a public hearing and took no action on the possibility of abandoning part of 831st Road between 551st Avenue and 552nd Avenue. Two people spoke in opposition.
— Conducted a public hearing and approved the 2020-21 fiscal year budget and the budget message and adopted the 2020-21 fiscal year property tax at an amount different from the prior fiscal year.
— Approved the asphalt overlay project for fiscal year 2020-21.
— Met with several residents living along 835th Road to discuss concerns over the condition of the road.
— Discussed options for electrical upgrades to the courthouse.
— Reviewed written reports and processed claims.