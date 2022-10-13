A generous gift left by a former Norfolk jeweler will benefit skate enthusiasts in the Norfolk community.
The City of Norfolk announced Thursday morning that it would add to Miracle Skatepark thanks to a donation from the late Lee W. DeKarske.
DeKarske — who owned and operated Lee’s Jewelry for more than 40 years before his death in 2021 — had requested the $114,201.82 donation be used for the construction of a pump track at the skate park.
Nate Powell, director of parks and recreation for Norfolk, said a pump track is a circular loop with hills and berms. If ridden correctly, there is no need to pedal or push on a pump track, he said.
“They’re great for bicycles, skateboards, inline skates, wheelchairs and scooters,” Powell said. “This gift is very much appreciated and will help provide new opportunities for all.”
On behalf of the city and the parks and recreation department, Powell thanked DeKarske for the generous donation. His sentiment was echoed by Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning.
“We are very grateful to Mr. DeKarske for his generous gift,” Moenning said. “As our parks and recreation facilities grow and improve, it’s exciting and gratifying to see community members want to contribute to that growth by dedicating their own resources to it. These are legacy gifts that will benefit generations of Norfolkans to come.”
The anticipated timeline for construction of the new pump track is spring 2023.
In addition to owning Lee’s Jewelry, DeKarske also was active in many social activities and was a member of the Shriners.