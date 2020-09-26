City of Norfolk logo NDN

The Norfolk City Council has voted to amend the rules and regulations at the Norfolk Skate Park.

Among the new guidelines include restricting park access to only skateboards, in-line skates and BMX bikes without pegs; the banning of food, drink, gum, tobacco and pets; and prohibiting reckless or dangerous behavior, loud music, profanity and any kind of graffiti.

Spectators also are required to be outside the skating area, and children under 9 years old must be supervised by someone 16 or older. The park’s hours are also officially set from 7 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. every day.

