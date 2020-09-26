The Norfolk City Council has voted to amend the rules and regulations at the Norfolk Skate Park.
Among the new guidelines include restricting park access to only skateboards, in-line skates and BMX bikes without pegs; the banning of food, drink, gum, tobacco and pets; and prohibiting reckless or dangerous behavior, loud music, profanity and any kind of graffiti.
Spectators also are required to be outside the skating area, and children under 9 years old must be supervised by someone 16 or older. The park’s hours are also officially set from 7 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. every day.