The City of Norfolk was the recipient of a significant donation Wednesday.
The family and representatives of Mahlon “Jack” Kohler of Norfolk presented the donation to the mayor and city staff.
At Kohler’s request, the $250,000 donated will be used for the construction of a fishing dock in Kohler’s name, which will be accessible and usable by young children at Skyview Lake.
Additionally, a table and bench with recognition to Jack and Norma Kohler will be placed in the area of the bandstand. Any remaining funds will be used to develop the area and the walk path near the new East Norfolk Avenue Bridge, next to where Kohler grew up.
“This is a tremendously generous contribution,” said Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning. “We owe Mr. Kohler much gratitude for his civic-mindedness and his vision. And we will honor his name and legacy by putting these resources to use in the ways he requested.”
Kohler also requested the remainder of his estate — $940,000 — be used for the development and construction of sports facilities and infrastructure to provide for the youth of Norfolk in the areas of baseball, football, soccer and other sporting activities.
“Mr. Kohler was proud of his community and chose to show his appreciation with this gift so that the City of Norfolk may develop and enhance recreational facilities for the benefit of everyone,” said Ron Kotrous, a personal representative for Kohler.
Nathan Powell, parks and recreation director for Norfolk, thanked Kohler on behalf of the city for the generous donation to improve sports and recreational access in Norfolk.
“With the completion of our sports complex master plan, this donation will go a long way towards improving our sports and recreation facilities,” Powell said. “The donation towards a fishing dock at Skyview Lake will help us improve access for all. This gift is very much appreciated and will help provide new opportunities in Norfolk for years to come.”