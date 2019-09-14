NORFOLK — Sixty-three people have shown an interest in the open presidency at Northeast Community College, according to board of governors chairman Steve Anderson.
“The presidential search advisory committee reviewed the applications and identified candidates for screening interviews to be conducted in mid-September,” he said. “The committee was pleased with the number and qualifications of the individuals submitting applications.”
Anderson said that both the reputation of Northeast Community College and the work with Angela Provart and her firm, Pauly Group of Springfield, Illinois, have contributed to the depth of the candidate pool.
Information on all candidates remains confidential at this time. Once finalists are selected by the board of governors, their biographical information will be made public.
Anderson said the board has scheduled potential dates in early October when it will conduct on-site interviews with the finalists. Two open forum sessions for each candidate will be for Northeast employees, students and the public.
The forums will be on the Northeast campus in Norfolk and will be linked live to the college’s extended campuses in O’Neill, South Sioux City and West Point. Additional information on the forums will be provided after details are confirmed.
Anderson said the board of governors hopes to select a new president this fall with the successful candidate starting in January 2020.
The new president will succeed Dr. Michael Chipps, who retired as president of Northeast Community College on May 31, after seven years in that position. Mary Honke and Steve Schram, former Northeast administrators, presently serve as co-interim presidents.
Want to learn more?
To learn more about the search, go online to the presidential search landing page on the Northeast website at northeast.edu/presidential-search.