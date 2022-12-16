A central Norfolk home sustained substantial damage in a fire on Friday evening.
At about 7 p.m., fire and rescue personnel from Norfolk, Hadar and Battle Creek were dispatched to 408 S. Sixth St. after neighbors reported that the residence was in flames.
Initial crews encountered heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of the structure, said Norfolk Fire Capt. Lannce Grothe in a press release. Around 7:15 p.m., firefighters appeared to be focused on the upper level of the home.
It took about 27 firefighters and 10 rigs around 20 minutes to control the fire and another two hours to overhaul the structure, Grothe said.
Firefighters are at 408 S. Sixth St. in Norfolk for a house fire. Hadar and Battle Creek are here providing mutual aid. pic.twitter.com/bqwerRHisS— Austin Svehla (@austin_svehla) December 17, 2022
By 8:15 p.m., several firefighters could be seen walking into the residence.
The property is estimated to be worth about $178,500 and sustained $80,000 of damage to the structure and $50,000 to the contents.
No firefighters or civilians were injured in the fire, Grothe said, and the cause of the blaze is still under investigation.
The Norfolk Police Division had several officers near the scene assisting with traffic control, and the Madison County Sheriff's Office also responded. Sixth Street between Park and Pasewalk avenues remained mostly inaccessible as of 8:45 p.m., although some neighbors could be seen being directed in and out of the area.
Black Hills Energy and NPPD also assisted at the scene.
A neighbor across the street said he had just exited his house and was about to get into his car to leave when he saw the structure in flames. Other neighbors already had called 911, he said, and first responders were at the scene within seconds of when he stepped outside.
The man said he saw heavy smoke for several minutes and observed firefighters sawing through the roof of the home in an attempt to ventilate the building.
Some firefighters could be seen gathered around heaters across the street. The temperature was about 15 degrees with a wind chill around 0 Friday evening.
Grothe asked residents to check their smoke detectors monthly by pushing the “test” button or following the manufacturer’s instructions to make sure they are operating properly.
