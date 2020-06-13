Six rescued from unsafe river conditions

The Norfolk Fire Division is asking people to stay off the river until water levels decrease. The reminder was issued after fire personnel were called to the bridge on South U.S. Highway 81 at around 6 p.m. on Friday, to rescue six people stuck in the water on debris by the bridge.

According to a press release issued by the Norfolk Fire Division, firefighters found people trapped on top of a large log in the middle of the river. There was also another person under the bridge on a slab of concrete unable to make it to shore. The people were rescued using a water rescue boat, several fire apparatus and other pieces of rescue equipment.

The high water level and swiftness of the current make any river activity, especially tubing and kayaking, very dangerous at this time, authorities said.

The Norfolk Police Division assisted in the rescue.

