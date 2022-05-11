Six Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education candidates will advance to the general election this fall.
Candidates Teri Bauer, Jake Claussen, Cindy Booth, Leann Widhalm, Lindsay Rohleder-Dixon and Leonor Fuhrer will be competing in the November election. Randy Dee will be the only candidate not to advance forward.
Widhalm, who is an incumbent, was thankful for everyone who voted for her. She had 2,176 people vote for her during the election.
“I hope that as we continue in this election season — until the general on Nov. 8 — that all the candidates continue to put their focus on supporting and promoting great public schools for every student in Norfolk,” Widhalm said.
Looking forward, Widhalm said she hopes to get students back on track after COVID-19.
“But a lot of these kids ... they've never seen a normal year since COVID,” Widhalm said. “And so (we’re) trying to get back to caring about the students in Norfolk and getting them back on track.”
According to Widhalm, being fiscally responsible with taxpayers' money is also something she will be focusing on in the future.
Dee, who garnered the fewest votes at 1,603, expressed a mixture of disappointment and satisfaction.
“I'm glad I was part of the process,” Dee said. “I don't feel bad. And I lost by 46 votes (in Madison County) from the next person out, so I think it was a good turnout.”
Looking forward, Dee said he’s going to focus on helping his team — Bauer, Rohleder-Dixon and Booth — win in the general election.
“Anyone that voted for me, I'd love for them to send my votes to them,” Dee said.
Fuhrer, who garnered 1,672 votes, said she was excited to hear the election results.
“I’m just excited to be able to move forward and onto the general election and continue to connect with the community and so excited overall for the opportunity,” Fuhrer said.
According to Fuhrer, she hopes to represent minority students and their families on the school board.
“Providing a perspective that is currently lacking on our school board, that represents a lot of our minority students and their families,” Fuhrer said. “I think that's probably some of my biggest goals, and just continuing to support the most important people, which is our students and our teachers, I think, now more than ever, they need to know that we're here for them. And I want to see them succeed.”
Rohleder-Dixon said she was surprised by the election results but happy to move forward.
“For some people, it was a little bit lower than I expected. And for some others, the (numbers) were a little bit higher than expected,” Rohleder-Dixon said.
If elected, Rohleder-Dixon said she wants to focus on everyone involved with NPS, from the children to the parents.
“If I get elected, (my goal) is to focus on the children and to focus on the teachers, staff members and parents involved,” Rohleder-Dixon said.
Bauer received the most votes at 2,895, and said she was happy to be so well-received.
“Just the incredible support that Norfolk showed me, (I’m) just really thankful,” Bauer said. “It shows that people have taken an interest in the election this year.”
If she’s elected, Bauer said she wants to focus on transparency between the school board and the community. She also wants to work on proficiency within the schools.
“Proficiency has been brought to my attention,” Bauer said. “Take big baby steps to work toward big results.”
Claussen, who is also an incumbent, will be advancing to the general election. He obtained 2,780 votes. He was unable to be reached on Wednesday morning.