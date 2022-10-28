Six Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education candidates are competing in the Tuesday, Nov. 8, general election.
Out of the six candidates running for the NPS Board of Education — Teri Bauer, Cindy Booth, Lindsay Rohleder-Dixon, Jake Claussen, Leonor Fuhrer and Leann Widhalm — only three will be elected.
All of the candidates responded to an election questionnaire that was sent by the Daily News, which asked what their top three issues in the race were. Many of the candidates listed “transparency”’ and “open communication” from the district as their top issues.
“We all need to come in with open minds and open hearts,” Rohleder-Dixon said. “Listen to one another and make things work for the best of all students by making changes, adjustments and improvements. And for all to speak without judgment or fear. Learning doesn’t stop after school.”
According to Rohleder-Dixon, her top three issues in the race include providing proper education for all students, honest communication and responsibility between and for students, teachers, administration and community members. She also listed accountability in “many areas” as one of her issues in the race.
Booth’s top three issues were similar to Rohleder-Dixon’s. She listed transparency and accountability of tax dollars, getting back to basics in all subjects and supporting local decision-making with teacher and parental input.
“I have experience and knowledge of how schools work and have spent 40 years as a teacher,” Booth said. “As a past graduate of Norfolk schools, I truly care about our Norfolk Public School system, and I want to see Norfolk have the best schools in the state of Nebraska.”
Fuhrer also listed transparency as one of her issues for the general election. The two other subjects she listed were identifying and addressing learning gaps and hearing from teachers, students and parents.
“Having served vulnerable children, youth and families throughout my career, I understand the barriers and struggles that many of our students and their parents face,” Fuhrer said. “Our board should accurately reflect the diverse makeup of our schools, and I bring a unique and lacking perspective to the board of education.”
Widhalm said being a good steward to the citizens of Norfolk through sound fiduciary responsibilities and practices is one of her top priorities. She also said strengthening students’ career readiness through local and private business partnerships was an important matter.
“We need to recognize and celebrate trade school graduates as a vital part of our society,” Widhalm said. “To provide students with the resources and support to be all they can be in reaching their individual goals.”
Widhalm’s final issue for this race was to continue to recruit exceptionally dedicated teachers and staff to the school district.
Claussen said that although the district has great things going on every day, there are still challenges that need to be worked on. He listed his top three issues as addressing mental health needs for students and teachers, continuing to close the pandemic related learning gap, and creating a learning environment that facilitates success for all NPS students, at all levels.
“We need ample opportunities for children of all abilities to participate in activities,” Claussen said, “and we need to secure funding for all of it while being good stewards of the funds that we are entrusted with. I look forward to overcoming these challenges by working with all members of our community toward finding solutions that benefit all of our students.”
According to Bauer, the issues she would like to address as an NPS board member are empowering parents and supporting teachers and staff — free from identity politics — and protecting children from inappropriate materials and other political movements “to preserve the values of the Norfolk community.” She also listed transparency and accountability of tax dollars and encouraging parental involvement as other important matters.
“I believe I can address issues regarding the fundamentals of educating our children,” Bauer said.
There is a fourth seat open for the NPS board of education, which was vacated by Jenna Hatfield-Waite on Oct. 10. The board will interview and select its fourth member during a Monday, Nov. 14, meeting at 5:30 p.m. The new board member will be seated on Monday, Dec. 12, and will remain in office until the next general election in 2024.
Leann Widhalm
Education: Leann Widhalm graduated from Fremont High School in 1976. Four years later, she completed her bachelor's in elementary education/endorsement in special education from Hastings College. She then went on to earn a master's degree in special education from Wayne State College in 1996.
Background: Widhalm is a member of the Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education. Widhalm is a retired special education teacher from both Norfolk Junior High and Humphrey Public School. She is part of several organizations, such as the Norfolk Area Community Foundation Fund, VFW Post 1644 and Country Piecemakers Quilt Guild. She is a retired member of the Nebraska State Education Association and the Norfolk Public Schools Foundation.
Family: Widhalm and her husband, Norbet Widhalm, have lived in Norfolk for 33 years.
Jake Claussen
Education: Jake Claussen is a 1993 graduate of Norfolk High School. He has a bachelor’s degree in management from the University of Nebraska at Omaha and a master’s degree in public administration from Bellevue University.
Background: Claussen is a Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education member. He is the chief operating officer for Unity Eye Centers and is a member of several organizations, including the Norfolk High School Booster Club and Norfolk Country Club Board. He is also on the Our Savior Lutheran Church Mission Leadership Council and is the president of the Norfolk Public Schools Foundation.
Family: Claussen is married to his wife, Robin, who is also a 1993 Norfolk High School graduate. They have two children who are enrolled in NPS.
Teri Bauer
Education: Teri Bauer is a past graduate of Norfolk Public Schools.
Background: Bauer is a licensed Realtor and owner of RE/MAX Associates. She was previously involved with the Salvation Army Board. She is also involved with the Norfolk Panther Booster Club and the Norfolk Board of Realtors.
Family: Bauer is married to Stu, who is the owner of Bauer Underground Inc. They have two children who are enrolled in the Norfolk Public School district.
Lindsay Rohleder-Dixon
Education: Lindsay Rohleder-Dixon is a past graduate of Norfolk Public Schools.
Background: Rohleder-Dixon is a stay-at-home mom of five children who are enrolled in NPS. She has been a Norfolk LaVitsef Committee member who also helps coach youth sports.
Leonor Fuhrer
Background: Leonor Fuhrer works for the Nebraska Children and Families Foundation as the assistant vice president of community response. She has a background in early childhood education and is studying early childhood and family advocacy at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
Fuhrer is a board member of several organizations. She is a part of the Norfolk Public Schools Foundation, Parent to Parent Network, Habitat for Humanity, Norfolk Area Diversity Council, Norfolk AYSO, Madison County Extension and Norfolk Noon Optimists.
Family: Fuhrer and her husband, Adam, have three children who are enrolled in NPS and a puppy named Luca.
Cindy Booth
Education: Cindy Booth was raised in Norfolk and is a Norfolk High School graduate. After graduating high school, Booth got her bachelor of arts in education from the University of Nebraska.
Background: Booth is a retired teacher from Norfolk Public Schools. She was a music teacher for more than 40 years and has run businesses as well. She owns Booth Corp., a real estate investment business, with her husband.
Booth has been involved with several organizations. She was president of the Wahoo Jaycees and was selected Kiwanian of the Year after starting the first K-Kids and Builders clubs at Norfolk Catholic. She also was involved with the Toastmasters speaking club. As a music teacher, she has introduced the Young Americans Outreach Tour to Northeast Nebraska and is the choir director at her church.
Family: Booth and her husband, Jim, have four sons and nine grandchildren.