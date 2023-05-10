Six Norfolk businesses were found to have sold alcohol to minors during compliance checks conducted by Norfolk police recently.
The checks were conducted on two separate evenings over the past two weeks, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. A total of 62 businesses were checked to verify their compliance. Underage participants worked with law enforcement officials and used their own valid Nebraska driver’s licenses at the businesses.
During the checks, six businesses sold alcohol to minors, Bauer said. Those in violation were Love’s Truck Stop, Casey's on South 13th Street, Walmart, Shoppers Express, Ricardo's Mexican Restaurant and Black Cow Fat Pig. Half of the locations did not check identifications, Bauer said, and the other half checked for identification but still sold alcohol to the minor.
Citations were issued at each location and will be forwarded to the Madison County Attorney’s Office for prosecution. Reports also will be forwarded to the Nebraska Liquor Commission for review. Bauer said the Norfolk Fire Division provided a staging area for the event.
“Compliance with alcohol laws is an important part of keeping our youth safe and healthy,” Bauer said.
The compliance effort was conducted with the help of a grant provided by Healthy Communities Initiative.