O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) has been made aware of a six additional COVID-19 cases.
Four cases in Antelope County, although not all contact related to one another, are the result of direct contacts with positive cases. All direct contacts have been contacted and asked to quarantine. All cases are at home in isolation.
One case in Antelope County is due to community spread, which has been present in the county. The case is in isolation at home. All direct contacts have been contacted and asked to quarantine.
One case in Knox County is result from community spread, which has been present in the county. The case is at home in isolation and the investigation on this case is ongoing.
The NCDHD also reported three additional recoveries, with one in Rock County and two in Knox County.
The case county as of Monday afternoon is 67 total cases, 47 recoveries and one death. By county, they are:
Antelope: 16 cases, eight recoveries, one death; Boyd: One recovery; Brown: No cases; Cherry: Three cases, one recovery; Holt: Five cases, three recoveries; Knox: 28 cases, 25 recoveries; Keya Paha: No cases; Pierce: 12 cases, seven recoveries; Rock: Two recoveries.