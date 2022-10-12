HUMPHREY — The lanes are open again.
Nathan and Nicole Trautman of Newman Grove purchased the bowling alley in Humphrey, and opened last Monday at 203 Main St.
Nathan said they are still waiting for their liquor license, but the alley is open for bowling, and the kitchen is serving.
“We’re going to leave it as Rocker S Lanes right now, but transition into Humphrey Bowl again, back to the roots,” he said.
The Trautmans want the bowling alley to be kid-friendly, which is why they decided to jump at the opportunity when it came up for sale.
“A life-is-short moment,” Nicole said with a laugh about the purchase.
“Really that’s it,” Nathan said. “We’ve taken advantage of an opportunity that will fit our family really well. I grew up in Hoskins, and there’s really not much there, so we didn’t really have much to do, and I want to have a place where kids can go and have fun; keep the place open and people bowling.”
He said they bought an acreage a couple of years ago north of Newman Grove, and they were sitting out there and thinking of different things to do, and their boys — Fayte, 9; Bastian, 7; and Archer, 2 — like to bowl.
“We thought about putting in a little bowling lane in the barn just for us, but we looked at the cost of one, and it dropped our jaws,” he said.
That’s when Nicole learned the Humphrey alley was for sale.
“It was on Facebook, so I was just scrolling, and that popped up, and I shouted to him in the next room, and he said, ‘I’ll take it,’ ” she said. “Then the more serious conversations took place.”
“It’s a great buy, to be honest ... if you’re looking at it from an investment point of view, you’re gaining something,” Nathan said. “For us, it’s not about the money ... but if you have a solid asset that can actually do something. This place can do something good for the community, and the kids, it’s really all about the kids, giving them something to do.”
Nathan will keep his job at Tyson Foods in Madison, and Nicole teaches science at Lindsay Holy Family.
That is why for now the hours will be kept to evenings, with the grill closing at 9:30 p.m.
In the future there might be the possibility of a day shift. He has hired the crew that worked the bar for the previous owner, along with family members who are excited to help out.
Bowling leagues start Wednesday, Oct. 19, and leagues are Monday, Wednesday and Thursday.
“I’m really excited for the high school bowling team to come in, and watch teams practice, and bowling is a sport that anybody can do,” Nicole said. “Not everybody can play basketball or football, but everybody can bowl, and I’m really happy for those kids who don’t fit in those other avenues fit here.”
Nathan, 39, will work in the kitchen, and be the handyman, and Nicole, 34, will take care of the bookkeeping and anything else that needs to get done.
He has worked at Culver’s, helping open it in Norfolk, has worked at a steakhouse in Kearney and handled maintenance at other jobs, so he’s a jack of many trades.
There will be a grand opening the first week of league bowling, with a date to be announced later.