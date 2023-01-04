A collision Wednesday afternoon west of Meadow Grove injured six people, two of whom were airlifted for treatment of their injuries. 

About 1:15 p.m., a crash was reported to Norfolk dispatch involving two vehicles near the intersection of Highway 275 and 538th Avenue, about 1 mile west of Meadow Grove, said Madison County Sheriff Todd Volk. 

Preliminary information indicated that an eastbound SUV crossed the center line on Highway 275 and struck a pickup owned by Madison County and operated by a county employee, Volk said. 

The front seat passenger of the SUV was flown by medical helicopter from the scene. Five other people, including the driver of the SUV and lone occupant of the pickup, were transported to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk by ambulance. The driver of the SUV was later airlifted from Norfolk due to his injuries, Volk said. 

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash. Assisting at the scene were the Meadow Grove and Battle Creek rescue departments.

Volk said additional information about the crash would be released at a later time.

Tags

In other news

14 killed in attack on Mexican border prison

14 killed in attack on Mexican border prison

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Ten guards and four inmates were killed early Sunday when gunmen in armored vehicles attacked a state prison in Ciudad Juarez across the border from El Paso, Texas, according to state officials.

Russia, shaken by Ukrainian strike, could step up drone use

Russia, shaken by Ukrainian strike, could step up drone use

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Emergency crews on Tuesday sifted through the rubble of a building struck by Ukrainian rockets, killing at least 63 Russian soldiers barracked there in the latest blow to the Kremlin’s war strategy as Ukraine says Moscow’s tactics could be shifting.

Alpine slopes face snow shortage in unseasonably warm winter

Alpine slopes face snow shortage in unseasonably warm winter

GENEVA (AP) — Much of the Alps just don't look right for this time of year. Sparse snowfall and unseasonably warm winter weather in Europe’s central mountains are allowing grass to blanket hillsides across the region, causing headaches for ski slope operators and aficionados of Alpine white.

Looted ancient sarcophagus returned to Egypt from US

Looted ancient sarcophagus returned to Egypt from US

CAIRO (AP) — An ancient wooden sarcophagus that was featured at the Houston Museum of Natural Sciences was returned to Egypt after U.S. authorities determined it was looted years ago, Egyptian officials said Monday.