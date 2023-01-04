A collision Wednesday afternoon west of Meadow Grove injured six people, two of whom were airlifted for treatment of their injuries.
About 1:15 p.m., a crash was reported to Norfolk dispatch involving two vehicles near the intersection of Highway 275 and 538th Avenue, about 1 mile west of Meadow Grove, said Madison County Sheriff Todd Volk.
Preliminary information indicated that an eastbound SUV crossed the center line on Highway 275 and struck a pickup owned by Madison County and operated by a county employee, Volk said.
The front seat passenger of the SUV was flown by medical helicopter from the scene. Five other people, including the driver of the SUV and lone occupant of the pickup, were transported to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk by ambulance. The driver of the SUV was later airlifted from Norfolk due to his injuries, Volk said.
The Madison County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash. Assisting at the scene were the Meadow Grove and Battle Creek rescue departments.
Volk said additional information about the crash would be released at a later time.