O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) has been made aware of six additional deaths and 143 COVID-19 cases in the district since the last reporting on Monday.
The deaths were one Holt County man in his 80s; one Holt County woman in her 80s; one Knox County woman in her 80s; one Antelope County woman in her 100s, one Antelope County woman in her 70s and one Antelope County man in his 70s.
Of the new cases, there were 31 in Holt County, 29 in Antelope County and 26 in Knox County, followed by 16 in Pierce, 14 in Brown, 12 in Cherry, six in Boyd, five in Rock and four in Keya Paha counties. There also were 104 new recoveries, led by 42 in Holt County, 20 in Knox County and 18 in Antelope County.
NCDHD has expanded its COVID-19 testing capacities to include a 15-minute rapid test, in addition to the PCR test already offered. The rapid test will be offered only to individuals who are exhibiting symptoms associated with COVID.
All testing is offered free of charge at the below locations:
* O’Neill: Monday to Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in the north parking lot of the O’Neill Armory, Fourth Street and Hynes Avenue.
* Bassett: Tuesdays, 1 to 3 p.m. at the Rock County Fairgrounds.
Pre-registration for testing at www.testnebraska.com is highly encouraged but not required. The last patient will be scheduled 15 minutes before the scheduled end of the clinic.
Cherry County Hospital also is offering Test Nebraska COVID clinics Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Testing is in the north parking lot of the Valentine United Methodist Church, 804 E. Fifth St. in Valentine. Preregistration is strongly recommended, though not required.
As of Thursday at 4 p.m., the nine-county district had 2,940 total cases, 1,165 recoveries, 40 deaths and 510 total cases.