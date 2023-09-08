Sisters from the Outlaw Trail

Marci Broyhill and Teresa Kay Orr will present their program at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17, The Little Red Hen Theatre in Wakefield. The program is presented free of charge to the public.

 Courtesy photo

WAKEFIELD — Humanities speakers Marci Broyhill and Teresa Kay Orr, known as the “Sisters from the Outlaw Trail,” will present their program “Riders of the Hoot Owl Trail — Nebraska’s Outlaws” at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17, at The Little Red Hen Theatre in Wakefield. The program is presented free to the public and is presented in collaboration with Wakefield Heritage Organization.

The two sisters grew up along Highway 12, Nebraska’s Outlaw Trail, and incorporate their knowledge of the area with the colorful and exciting stories from local and state history to create their program.

With the use of cowboy poetry and music, Broyhill and Orr explore the complex characters and situations of the Western movement, including outlaws Doc Middleton, known as Nebraska’s Robin Hood, Kid Wade and women who became entangled into webs of crime, livestock and rustlers.

An educational, informative and entertaining afternoon awaits those who take a step back into our rustic and “outlaw “past with the sisters from the outlaw trail.

This presentation is made possible by Humanities Nebraska, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, Wakefield Heritage Organization and The Little Red Hen Theatre as part of the Humanities Nebraska Speakers Bureau. Riders of the Hoot Owl Trail — Nebraska’s Outlaws is one of nearly 300 programs offered through the Humanities Nebraska Speakers Bureau.

