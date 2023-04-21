Siren not working

Residents in the area of Chestnut Street are being advised not to rely on their outdoor warning siren in emergency weather situations.
Region 11 emergency manager Bobbi Risor said in a press release that the outdoor warning siren at 105 S. Chestnut St. has not been reliably activating over the past few weeks.
The city is aware of this situation and has been working on this siren, Risor said. Unfortunately, the solution isn’t a quick fix, but the needed parts have been ordered and will be coming in soon, she added.
In the meantime, residents who live in the area of this siren are being advised to pay extra attention to media sources, weather apps or a weather radio for severe weather information.
This siren is a top priority to the city and, as soon parts are available, it will be up and running as soon as possible, Risor said.
Questions about the situation may be directed to Risor at 402-844-2050.