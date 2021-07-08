Siren maintenance scheduled

The City of Norfolk is conducting maintenance on its outdoor warning sirens on Thursday. Residents may hear the sirens sounding intermittently throughout the day. Any questions may be directed to Bobbi Risor, Region 11 emergency manager, at 402-844-2050 or brisor@norfolkne.gov.
In other news
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Tropical Storm Elsa carved a destructive and soaking path up the East Coast after killing at least one person in Florida and spinning up a tornado at a Georgia Navy base that flipped recreational vehicles upside-down and blew one of them into a lake.
MADISON — The Madison County Board of Commissioners learned more about the history of the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department and its activities on Wednesday, as well as a need to replace a funding source in the future
For the week ending Sunday, there were 6.1 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.
TOKYO (AP) — Fans were banned from the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics which will open in two weeks, following a state of emergency on Thursday, Olympic Minister Tamayo Marukawa told the Japanese news agency Kyodo.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man whose venomous snake escaped from his home and terrorized a neighborhood for several days is facing multiple misdemeanor charges, authorities said.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits rose slightly last week even while the economy and the job market appear to be rebounding from the coronavirus recession with sustained energy.
AREQUIPA, Peru (AP) — On the last day of Javier Vilca’s life, his wife stood outside a hospital window with a teddy bear, red balloons and a box of chocolates to celebrate his birthday, and held up a giant, hand-scrawled sign that read: “Don’t give up. You’re the best man in the world.”
