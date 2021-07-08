The City of Norfolk is conducting maintenance on its outdoor warning sirens on Thursday. Residents may hear the sirens sounding intermittently throughout the day. Any questions may be directed to Bobbi Risor, Region 11 emergency manager, at 402-844-2050 or brisor@norfolkne.gov.

Tropical storm kills 1 in Florida, hurts 10 at Georgia base

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Tropical Storm Elsa carved a destructive and soaking path up the East Coast after killing at least one person in Florida and spinning up a tornado at a Georgia Navy base that flipped recreational vehicles upside-down and blew one of them into a lake.

Health department will need to replace lost funds

MADISON — The Madison County Board of Commissioners learned more about the history of the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department and its activities on Wednesday, as well as a need to replace a funding source in the future

As global COVID-19 deaths top 4 million, a suicide in Peru

AREQUIPA, Peru (AP) — On the last day of Javier Vilca’s life, his wife stood outside a hospital window with a teddy bear, red balloons and a box of chocolates to celebrate his birthday, and held up a giant, hand-scrawled sign that read: “Don’t give up. You’re the best man in the world.”

Siren maintenance scheduled

