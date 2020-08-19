Siren maintenance scheduled

The City of Norfolk will be performing siren maintenance on Thursday, Aug. 20. As a result, sirens will be going off intermittently throughout the day, according to a press release from the city.
In other news
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears on Tuesday asked a court to keep her father from reasserting the broad control over her life and career that he has had for most of the past 12 years.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida appeals court ruled Wednesday that police violated the rights of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and others when they secretly video recorded them paying for massage parlor sex acts, barring the tapes’ use at trial and dealing a potentially dead…
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California staved off another round of rolling blackouts as a searing heat wave strained its electrical grid, but authorities warned of a continuing threat Wednesday.
The City of Norfolk will be performing siren maintenance on Thursday, Aug. 20. As a result, sirens will be going off intermittently throughout the day, according to a press release from the city.
Residents of Norfolk were given a chance Tuesday night to see how the future of the roads in Norfolk is expected to look.
The following court information includes marriage licenses, domestic cases filed, criminal judgments, felony cases bound over to district court, criminal cases, civil case judgments, city ordinance violations and speeding and other violations.
The Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Norfolk will operate differently this year, but hundreds of locals are expected to participate in the annual event on Oct. 4 to raise awareness of the deadly disease.
MADISON — As the Madison County board of commissioners continues to work on the 2020-21 fiscal year budget, some challenges await.
A ribbon cutting celebration will be this Saturday at 10 a.m. at the new Miracle Skatepark in Norfolk. Live demos will be performed by local skaters, BMX riders and rollerbladers following the remarks.