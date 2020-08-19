City of Norfolk logo NDN

The City of Norfolk will be performing siren maintenance on Thursday, Aug. 20. As a result, sirens will be going off intermittently throughout the day, according to a press release from the city.

Court: Secret videos can’t be used in Kraft massage case

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida appeals court ruled Wednesday that police violated the rights of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and others when they secretly video recorded them paying for massage parlor sex acts, barring the tapes’ use at trial and dealing a potentially dead…

Siren maintenance scheduled

The City of Norfolk will be performing siren maintenance on Thursday, Aug. 20. As a result, sirens will be going off intermittently throughout the day, according to a press release from the city.

Court list for Aug. 19, 2020

The following court information includes marriage licenses, domestic cases filed, criminal judgments, felony cases bound over to district court, criminal cases, civil case judgments, city ordinance violations and speeding and other violations. 

Skatepark to open Saturday

Skatepark to open Saturday

A ribbon cutting celebration will be this Saturday at 10 a.m. at the new Miracle Skatepark in Norfolk. Live demos will be performed by local skaters, BMX riders and rollerbladers following the remarks.