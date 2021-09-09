Siren maintenance on Thursday

There will be siren maintenance occurring on Thursday throughout the day around Norfolk, according to a press release. This may cause sirens to intermittently go off.
In other news
A Creighton woman was arrested Wednesday after she was allegedly found with an assortment of drugs.
HUMPHREY — Bill Werner believed in supporting his community, and his family is carrying on that tradition with a donation for the new swimming pool in Humphrey.
Work will begin on mill and overlay projects on a number of city streets later this month.
Norfolk police arrested two people following a traffic stop early Thursday.
The Young Americans for Freedom Chapter at Wayne State College is announcing the ‘Never Forget Project’ in honor of the victims of 9/11.
The final Music in the Park show will feature the Air Force Raptor band at Skyview Park on Saturday, Sept. 11, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
There will be siren maintenance occurring on Thursday throughout the day around Norfolk, according to a press release. This may cause sirens to intermittently go off.
The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District has scheduled an open house to talk about possible solutions regarding potential flooding in Northeast Nebraska.