OMAHA — A 20-year-old Sioux City, Iowa, woman was sentenced Thursday in federal court to 40 months’ imprisonment for second-degree assault.

Upon her release from prison, Shyana Lynn Greeley will serve three years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly announced. There is no parole in the federal system.

Greeley was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Court Judge John M. Gerrard.

According to the court, on June 9, 2019, at about 3 a.m., Greeley was at a party at a residence on the Santee Sioux Indian Reservation. During that party, Greeley got into an argument and altercation with other women.

Following one of the altercations, Greeley returned to her vehicle and sped forward as the victim, K.J., was crossing in the street in front of her. Greeley struck K.J. with her vehicle, drove over K.J. and left the scene.

The victim suffered a left femoral shaft fracture, an open fracture of the left tibia and fibula and a lumbar vertebral fracture. Greeley is an enrolled member of the Sisseton-Wahpeton Sioux Indian tribe.

The case was investigated by the Santee Sioux Nation Law Enforcement Services and the FBI.

