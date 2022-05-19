An Iowa man was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of driving under the influence.
About 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a vehicle in the ditch near 839th Road and 561st Avenue, northwest of Stanton, said Sheriff Mike Unger in a news release.
The lone male driver, 58-year-old John Lacey of Sioux City, was allegedly found to be intoxicated and placed under arrest on suspicion of aggravated driving while intoxicated — third offense. Lacey was booked at the sheriff’s office, where Unger said he tested three times the legal blood alcohol limit.
Lacey was later released on a $1,000 cash bond. The Iowa man has five prior DUI convictions on his driver’s abstract, Unger said.