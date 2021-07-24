An Iowa man wanted on a warrant was captured Friday night following a traffic stop.
At about 9 p.m. Friday, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle for a defective headlight on Highway 35 near Woodland Park, said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger.
The 25-year-old driver was found to have no valid operator’s license and as also found to be wanted on a Woodbury County, Iowa, felony arrest warrant for assault, Unger said.
Deshaun Triplett of Sioux City, Iowa, was taken into custody on the warrant and was subsequently found to possess several ounces of marijuana in his vehicle. Triplett was jailed pending extradition back to Iowa.