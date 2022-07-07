An Iowa man will spend the better part of the next 3 years in prison for a July 2021 assault on an officer.
Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said in a press release that 25-year-old Darnell Smith of Sioux City was sentenced on Wednesday in federal court by U.S. District Judge Brian Buescher to 33 months in prison for assault on an officer with physical contact. Buescher ordered for Smith’s prison sentence to be served consecutively to three Iowa state court sentences yet to be served. After his release from prison, Smith will serve 3 years of supervised release.
On July 22, 2021, a U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs officer responded to a gas station in Winnebago regarding a report of a vehicle running with its occupants passed out inside, according to the release. The officer woke Smith, the driver, but Smith refused to get out of the vehicle and instead woke the passenger, Joshua Medina.
The officer observed that Smith and Medina appeared to be intoxicated and there were alcohol containers on the floor of the vehicle. Smith and Medina fought with the officer over the keys to the vehicle, and Smith struck and bit the officer. The officer deployed his Taser, but Smith was able to drive away from the scene.
Medina is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday, Aug. 24.
This case was investigated by the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs and the FBI.