Single siren to be tested

NORFOLK — City of Norfolk siren maintenance will be happening on the Eldorado Road siren on Thursday, April 2, throughout the day. It will be the only siren tested, city officials said.
NEW YORK (AP) — A bleary-eyed Chris Cuomo, saying he wanted to be a cautionary tale for his audience, anchored his CNN show from his basement Tuesday after testing positive for the coronavirus.
The Norfolk Police Division will adjust its practices to protect both the citizens and staff in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — When singer-songwriter Brandy Clark went into the studio to record her next album, many of her songs reflected on the breakup of a 15-year relationship. But musically, she was also divorcing herself of the notion that she was just a country singer.
The cotton masks seamstresses are making may not be effective enough for doctors and nurses, but they serve a purpose.
Appeara, a family-owned business since 1916, has seen significant expansion in its 100-plus-year existence. In November, current Appeara president, owner and general manager Bob Dudley welcomed a member of the family’s fifth generation, Brandon Keech.
MADISON — All registered voters in Madison County and the rest of Nebraska should be getting a letter from the secretary of state in the next seven to 10 days.
A Norfolk man was arrested in connection with possession of methamphetamine and driving under the influence of drugs Tuesday night.
MADISON — A company from Harlan, Iowa, was awarded contracts Tuesday to conduct eight asphalt overlay projects this summer in Madison County.
ROME (AP) — Facing intense surges in the need for hospital ICU beds, European nations are on…
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard has directed all cruise ships to prepare t…
