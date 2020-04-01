Single siren to be tested

City of Norfolk logo NDN

NORFOLK — City of Norfolk siren maintenance will be happening on the Eldorado Road siren on Thursday, April 2, throughout the day. It will be the only siren tested, city officials said.

Brandy Clark’s breakup record allows creative freedom

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — When singer-songwriter Brandy Clark went into the studio to record her next album, many of her songs reflected on the breakup of a 15-year relationship. But musically, she was also divorcing herself of the notion that she was just a country singer.

Fifth-generation employee joins Appeara team

Appeara, a family-owned business since 1916, has seen significant expansion in its 100-plus-year existence. In November, current Appeara president, owner and general manager Bob Dudley welcomed a member of the family’s fifth generation, Brandon Keech.