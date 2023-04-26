The annual spring tour by the Northeast Community College Singer’s Express and Jazz Machine will include a combined 2,200 miles of travel throughout Nebraska, South Dakota and Iowa, bringing music to schools and promoting Northeast Community College and its programs.
To conclude the tour, the college’s music department will host a post-tour concert featuring the two groups on Sunday, April 30, at 2 p.m. in the Lifelong Learning Center on the Northeast campus in Norfolk. Both groups will perform their tour programs, and the community is invited to join them in this celebration of music.
The Jazz Machine program includes several styles of jazz, including samba, funk, swing, jazz waltz, bossa nova and a ballad. Several soloists will be featured throughout the program. The Northeast Jazz Machine is under the direction of Kevin McLouth.
“This will be a great experience for the students,” McLouth said. “They have been working hard, and this will be an experience that most of them have never had before.”
The Singer’s Express program hangs its hat on several popular songs from the past (both recent and not so recent). Songs include “Old Time Rock and Roll,” “Dynamite,” “Happy” and “Jailhouse Rock.” The Northeast Singer’s Express is under the direction of Margaret Schultz.
“The students are excited to present their program,” Schultz said, “and this tour represents a culmination of their hard work throughout the year.”
Members of the Singer’s Express are Carter Hasemann of Wayne, Reilly Donscheski of Palmer, Emily Hespe of Springview, Destiny Holland of Norfolk, Connor Larsen of Tilden, Jeremiah Polak of Coleridge, Rhiannon Van Fleet of Norfolk, Ram Watters of Panama and Collin Sowards of Maryville, Missouri.
Members of the Jazz Machine are: Saxophones — Alex Hemian of Randolph, Alli Kotrous of Verdigre, Jae Seger of Amherst and Brianna Worley of Lincoln. Trombones — Christopher Efta of Pierce and James Schoenberner of Gayville, South Dakota. Trumpets — Rachael Nuernberger of Wakefield and Gabe Ramos of Chadron. Rhythm Section — Sam Reed of Aurora, Tony Strizek of Brainard and Michael Wemhoff of Norfolk.