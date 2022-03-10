Deputies with the Platte County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence in rural Columbus regarding a possible burglary in progress on Monday over the noon hour.
Platte County Sheriff Ed Wemhoff said deputies entered the property and approached the residence. As they approached the residence, a man exited with his hands up. Bradley Kielian, 50, Silver Creek, was detained.
Deputies were assisted by the Columbus Police Department’s K-9 unit, which conducted a search of the residence and property. No further assailants were located.
Wemhoff said evidence obtained during the subsequent investigation revealed that Kielian was burglarizing the residence when deputies arrived.
Kielian was placed under arrest and transported to the Platte County Detention Facility, where he was housed on the charges of burglary, criminal mischief and first-degree criminal trespass.
Kielian remains in custody on a $50,000, 10% cash bond.
The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Platte County Sheriff’s Office at 402-564-3229 or Platte County Area Crime Stoppers at 402-563-4000.