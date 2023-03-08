Silence speaks volumes as commissioners deliberate zone change request

Conundrum. That’s the word that best describes the situation members of the Norfolk Planning Commission found themselves facing at Tuesday morning’s meeting as they discussed a request for a zone change from I-1 (Light Industrial District) to R-1 (Single-family Residential District) on property located at 1600 S. Fifth St.
The request for the change came from owners Eugene C. and Jennifer Planer. It was the second time in three months that commissioners discussed the property.
City planner Valerie Grimes said the Planers had a request for a conditional use permit for a watchman’s residence on the property denied several weeks ago. The property is zoned I-1 to accommodate the salvage business that was located there. The property includes a house where tenant Cheryl Knight has lived for nearly 17 years.
“It’s my home, my animals’ home,” Knight said on Tuesday. “I would just really appreciate it if you would consider rezoning it as residential so I can stay.”
The Planers had been given a March 1 deadline to discontinue using the property as a residence. In January, commissioners cited “multiple property maintenance issues” and an inability for the Planers to prove Knight was an employee of the salvage business at the location as a reason for denying their request for the watchman’s permit. Less than a week after the permit was denied, a fire destroyed the business, but the house remained undisturbed.
With the need for a permit as a watchman’s resident now moot, the Planers decided to ask the city to change the zoning to residential, in which using the house as a home would be permitted outright, Grimes said. The March 1 deadline is on hold as the request for a zone change is deliberated.
“They have made really good progress — more so probably than in the last decade or more — of cleaning up around here,” Grimes said.
City compliance officer Adam Smith agreed that the condition of the property improved after the fire. He said the Planers had expressed a desire to have Knight continue living in the home and saw cleaning up the lot as the best way to help ensure that could happen.
“It’s as clean as it’s ever been since I started,” Smith said. “Probably within the last decade.”
While commissioners said they had no interest in forcing someone to vacate their home, the conundrum arose in the request to place residential zoning amid other light industrial zones, as well as next to railroad tracks, which are zoned as heavy industrial.
The railroad tracks line the back part of the property.
“If anything ever happened (to the house), there is a 100-foot buffer between residential and I-2, which would pretty much make that a completely unbuildable lot,” Grimes said.
Commission chairman Dan Spray asked if the lot would become unusable because of setback requirements between the two zones. Grimes answered affirmatively and compared the situation to a similar zone change request recently denied on a property at Eighth Street and Phillip Avenue.
Commissioners and city officials discussed multiple issues related to the request, including the possibility of requiring an inspection to ensure the safety of the home and an active request to vacate a portion of a nearby section of street. But lengthy stretches of silence in the more than 20-minute discussion punctuated the difficulty commissioners were having on how to proceed with the request.
Commissioner Martin Griffith said a request to put residential zoning in the middle of industrial is not as bad as a request to put industrial in the middle of residential.
“It is residential across the street, so we’re not truly spot zoning,” Spray added.
Spray acknowledged the challenge in deliberating the request: “This is a tough one because it really shouldn’t be residential, and if it wasn’t for her living there, I’d not be having a hard time with it.”
Other commissioners agreed.
Ultimately, commissioners then voted unanimously to approve recommendation of the zone change, a decision that will send the issue to the Norfolk City Council. In sending the issue to a vote, Spray asked that Grimes pass along the concerns members of the planning commission had in approving the request.
Grimes obliged: “I’ll take some of your questions and concerns and put it in a staff memo, and that will be part of my introduction.”
The Norfolk Planning Commission met Tuesday morning at the Norfolk City Council chambers.
Commission members present: Cody Ronnfeldt, Martin Griffith, Dirk Waite, Dan Spray, Chad Bryant and Kayla Ramsay.
Commission members absent: Kaycee Kube, Brandon Franklin and Jacob Thone.
Meeting lasted: 52 minutes.
Others in attendance: City staff, five; media representatives, two; and 10 from the public.
CURRENT BUSINESS
— Commissioners reelected Dan Spray as chairperson and Dirk Waite as vice chairperson of the planning commission, as well as elected Elizabeth Lienemann as planning commission secretary.
— Commissioners approved Resolution 2023PC-1 for a conditional use permit for a recreational vehicle campground on property addressed as 915 Bonita Drive.
— Commissioners approved Resolution No. 2023PC-2 for a conditional use permit for a daycare on property at 600 N. 12th St.
— Commissioners approved Resolution No. 2023PC-3, for a conditional use permit for a farming and construction equipment sales, new and used, rentals and service on property generally located at the southwest corner of Highway 275 and South 40th Street.
PUBLIC HEARINGS
— Commissioners conducted a public hearing and, after much discussion, voted to recommend a zoning change from I-1 (Light Industrial District) to R-1 (Single-family Residential District) on property addressed as 1600 S. Fifth St. at the request of Eugene C. and Jennifer Planer.
— Commissioners conducted a public hearing and voted to recommend a zoning change from I-1 (Light Industrial District) and C-1 (Local Business District) to I-1 (Light Industrial District) on property generally located an eighth of a mile southeast of the East Norfolk Avenue and South Victory Road roundabout.
In speaking in favor of the change, real estate developer Kelby Herman laid out plans to construct commercial storage suites for small businesses like plumbers, electricians and lawn-care services on the frontage and personal storage toward the back part of the property. He also provided multiple examples of similar zoning combinations throughout the community.