Signing off on Riverpoint Square

Scott McHenry (left), a director with the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District, presents Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning with a sign and a check in the amount of $29,941.68 for Riverpoint Square.
McHenry said the Lower Elkhorn NRD provides funding for a wide variety of projects across the district, including recreational ones such as Riverpoint Square.
McHenry said he and his family have gotten use out of the project, too.
“Personally, my family and I have gone to three or four of the farmers markets this summer,” he said. “My daughters like to run over there and make some music on the music bars, so we enjoy your project.”
Moenning said the city appreciates the partnership between the city and district on this and other projects.