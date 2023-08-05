A report issued by the state’s auditor of public accounts included a timeline building on information previously reported about the alleged forging of six key grant reimbursement documents supposedly edited by Bill Robinson, associate superintendent of Norfolk Public Schools.
Robinson was placed on leave and submitted his resignation Wednesday afternoon hours, before the audit was made public.
The Thursday audit by state auditor Mike Foley’s office connected Robinson to a group of allegedly modified papers — by collecting email communications and noting contrasts between a set of “original” and “new” financial documents — after he supposedly sent those improper documents to the Nebraska Department of Education earlier this year with the intention of garnering funds for the reimbursement of a $5,125 NPS purchase through federal grant program dollars.
The audit’s timeline catalogs “significant events” related to the supposedly forged documents, according to the 24-page report.
On April 10, Robinson allegedly submitted a reimbursement request to the department in an effort to be reimbursed through federal grant funds. In that submission, he is said to have included a purchase order, order confirmation and invoice all dated June 23, 2022. Throughout the audit, these are referred to as the “original” set of documents.
The department rejected the request and noted how the expense was outside of the current grant year, meaning NPS was not eligible to receive the reimbursement through the federal grant program dollars.
Four days later, after further inquiries made by NPS, the department reminded the school district that the expenses from the 2021-22 grant period needed to be claimed by Aug. 31, 2022, and that agencies had until Oct. 15 of the same year to request final reimbursements, a deadline that had elapsed by some six months.
On Aug. 18, Robinson allegedly called a program and data support specialist at the department and explained how the “original” documentation was “sent in error” and that he would provide the correct documentation proving that an NPS purchase was made within the proper time frame to become eligible for reimbursement.
Robinson supposedly sent the “new” documentation — with the papers dated Sept. 1, 2022 — to the department on April 19.
On April 24, the department asked NPS to provide the purchase’s canceled check to verify when the invoice was paid. Robinson allegedly said the check was for a “larger amount than the $5,125.65 shown on the invoice because other expenditures from the district’s special education department were included as well.”
Consequently, no specific check for the $5,125.65 expense existed, according to the audit.
On April 25, the department denied the reimbursement request for the same reasons previously explained to the district on April 14.
“Additionally, as explained later, ... the department was disturbed by the differences between the original and ‘new’ documentation — resulting from the suspected forgery of the latter — submitted by the district’s associate superintendent,” according to page three of the audit.
On May 5, the state auditor of public accounts was contacted to analyze the allegedly forged documents submitted by Robinson.
On May 26, after a request by the state auditor, NPS handed over documentation regarding the purchase for which the district had been seeking reimbursement from the department.
“Interestingly, on behalf of the district, the assistant superintendent did not provide the APA with the ‘new,’ allegedly forged documentation that had been submitted to the department; instead, he provided the original documentation dated June 23, 2022,” the audit said.
A credit card statement, previously unsubmitted to the department, also was sent to the auditor. It showed the transaction date for the purchase was on July 8, 2022, with the posting date being July 10, 2022. The payment was made a week later on July 17, 2022, and was later approved by the Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education on Sept. 12, 2022.
“It would appear impossible, therefore, for the district to have ordered the … items on Sept. 1, 2022, as shown on the ‘new,’ allegedly forged, documentation provided to the department. Rather, it is apparent that the original documentation, dated June 23, 2022, offers an accurate representation of when the order was actually placed,” according to page seven of the report.
The auditor then stressed the importance of robust procedures in order to “provide a true and accurate record of those transactions” and recommended that district payments should be approved by the board of education and are paid in accordance with state statute and board policy.
A response by Norfolk Public Schools also was included in the report: “Norfolk Public Schools has taken this matter very seriously and is investigating this personnel issue. Appropriate disciplinary action will be taken upon the conclusion of our investigation. Our business operations will also be revised to include additional safeguards and a reexamination of our use of the subsidiary fund.”
“Based on the outcome of this preliminary planning work, including an analysis of the information obtained — as well as the fact that the district is required to be audited annually and had a financial audit performed for the fiscal year 2022 — the auditor of public accounts had determined that a separate financial audit or attestation is unnecessary at this time,” the report read, but it stressed how the incident merits the district’s immediate attention.