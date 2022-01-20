Nearly two-dozen firefighters from multiple departments worked the scene of a fire at a housing complex in central Norfolk early Thursday morning that caused significant damage.
At about 2 a.m., Norfolk Fire & Rescue was dispatched to 112 N. Ninth St. for reports of a residence on fire.
Upon arrival, crews found a second-story housing unit on the southeast side of the building engulfed in flames. Fire was visible until about 2:20 a.m., and heavy smoke remained at 3:30 a.m.
The scene of the fire was located less than two blocks west of the Norfolk Fire Division’s main station. At about 2:25 a.m., fire personnel indicated that all of the complex’s tenants were accounted for.
Firefighters were not immediately able to enter the building, but at about 3 a.m., several firefighters could be seen going in and out of the structure. It appeared that at least one hose line was being extended to the interior of the building.
Capt. Scott Bonsall with the Norfolk Fire Division said firefighters encountered flames, high heat and heavy smoke upon arrival. Multiple occupants were inside the residence when the fire started, Bonsall said, but they were able to evacuate before firefighters arrived.
At about 3:45 a.m., Bonsall said, the fire department was working to determine the cause of the blaze. The fire captain said he believed that fire damage was isolated to the second story of the building, but he called damages “pretty significant.” Crews were still addressing multiple hot spots at 4 a.m., he said.
Hadar Fire provided mutual aid, and six rigs from both the Norfolk and Hadar departments were at the scene, plus one ambulance from Norfolk Rescue.
Bonsall said in a press release that the property is worth about $58,000; it sustained $30,000 worth of damage to the structure and more than $20,000 of damage to its contents. The property was occupied by Tony and Anthony Rath and is owned by Gene and Jennifer Planer.
Personnel were working the fire in frigid cold weather, with temperatures dipping below -5 degrees and wind chill values at -15. A space heater was stationed between two Norfolk fire engines, and several firefighters could be seen spending short stints near the heat.
The Norfolk Police Division had several officers on scene, and the American Red Cross was working to provide the tenants with any necessary resources. The Nebraska Public Power District and Black Hills Energy also responded.
Pastor Will Perrigan, executive director at the Norfolk Rescue Mission, offered any assistance the tenants were in need of, including housing, food, clothing, toiletries and more. Those in need of aid were encouraged by Perrigan to contact the rescue mission by calling 402-371-6484.
Story updated 8:47 a.m.
Original story posted at 4:02 a.m.
