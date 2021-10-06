A signal study is set to begin this week in Norfolk.
The city will be conducting the study over the next six months at two intersections on Norfolk Avenue in downtown Norfolk, according to a press release.
Beginning Friday, Oct. 8, the intersections at Second Street and Norfolk Avenue and Third Street and Norfolk Avenue will change to four-way stop controlled intersections.
Four-way flash and stop signs will be installed at those intersections. The signals will remain in flash mode for seven days, and then they will be covered with bags.
Signs also will be installed at these two intersections to provide public notice.
For questions, contact the City of Norfolk Engineering Division at 402-844-2020.