As the drought continues to intensify across the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District (LENRD), landowners are experiencing fluctuations in their well pressure.
At its July meeting, the LENRD board postponed the discussion about a new irrigated acre sign-up until a later date and directed staff to continue to monitor the drought and groundwater levels.
Brian Bruckner, LENRD assistant manager, said, “We are already receiving calls about pumping conflicts, with several weeks left in the irrigation season. I think it would be irresponsible for us to move forward with scheduling a sign-up period during the current drought conditions.”
If the drought persists, the board will make any necessary decisions about 2023 water restrictions by Nov. 1.
There will be a public open house for the Battle Creek Watershed flood risk reduction plan on Thursday, Aug. 18, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Battle Creek Community Clubhouse, 804 S. Second St. The open house will provide opportunity to review the information from the recent study by JEO Consulting Group. The project team will be available for questions.
The next LENRD committee of the whole meeting will be Thursday, Aug. 11, at 7 p.m. with the board meeting to follow on Thursday, Aug. 25, at 7:30 p.m.