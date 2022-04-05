A detective with the Norfolk Police Division has been selected to become the new code compliance official for Norfolk.
Louis Siefker was named the successor to John Kouba, who will retire this summer after 45 years with the City of Norfolk. Siefker has worked for the city for 21 years, starting out as a police officer before being promoted to detective in 2007.
Siefker said he is sad to leave the police division, but he is equally as excited to be taking over as code compliance official.
“It will definitely be challenging to replace John Kouba and all his experience, but I know I have a lot of support, which will be important as I grow into the position,” Siefker said.
During his time with the Norfolk police, Siefker received numerous awards, including Police Officer of the Year and “In the Spirit of Children” Award, which honors members of the child abuse and neglect team who have contributed to the welfare of children by providing exemplary service to children in the investigation and treatment of child abuse and neglect.
Norfolk Fire Chief Tim Wragge said Siefker would be a “great fit” in the position of code compliance official.
“Lou's experience from his time with the Norfolk Police Division will be invaluable in his transition into this new role. We are confident that time spent with current health official John Kouba over the next couple months will create for a seamless transition this coming June when John reaches his retirement,” Wragge said.