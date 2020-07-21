The Norfolk City Council periodically revisits the issue of sidewalk waivers and did so again Monday night.
But a discussion over a waiver application for property at 1500 and 1510 N. Eastwood Ave. in Woodland Park turned into a debate about whether the city should continue to issue sidewalk waivers.
Sidewalks are required on new construction in Norfolk, but property owners may apply for a waiver to sidestep that requirement. Many applications typically come from the more rural areas of city jurisdiction where sidewalks aren’t common.
But members of the commission and council have in the recent past voiced opposition to granting waivers, citing a desire to install sidewalks wherever possible in the city.
Valerie Grimes, city planner, said the applications up for discussion Monday night were made because surrounding properties do not have sidewalks and the Woodland Park area has few overall as well. The planning commission unanimously approved the request two weeks ago.
But some council members weren't satisfied with the reasoning and turned the discussion into a larger debate over sidewalk waivers in Norfolk.
Council members Fred Wiebelhaus, who has previously opposed other waiver requests, and Gary Jackson said the council has discussed stopping future sidewalk waivers to encourage the future development of sidewalks throughout the city and that at some point they should make good on that promise.
“This is nothing personal against the applicants tonight,” Wiebelhaus said. “But at some point, we have to ask when we should reach a stopping point.”
Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning also noted the debate over sidewalk waivers has been ongoing.
“This discussion has happened before, but little has changed,” Moenning said.
After discussion, the application was denied by a 3-3 vote. Because two council members were absent, Wiebelhaus, Jackson and Dick Pfeil’s opposing votes were enough to block the application, which requires five affirmative votes.
* * *
The council also made moves Monday night to help the city grow, by approving a business park development and greenlighting construction on an urban park downtown.
While there are differences in the size and scope of the two projects, Moenning touted both as examples of growth and improving the economy and quality of life for Norfolkans.
Bradford Business Park is a new center for business now officially planned in western Norfolk, near 37th Street and Omaha Avenue.
The development is owned by the Greater Norfolk Economic Development Foundation and will feature 22 lots for commercial and light industrial business spread over 140 acres. The development plan approved Monday covers the western half of the property, where a majority of the lots are located.
Moenning said the development would help spur more growth in the city.
“This will bring new, good-paying jobs to the community and meet the new demands of the new economy,” Moenning said.
He said several tenants are already interested in setting up at the new park, including some that would be new to Norfolk, but he did not mention any specific examples.
The council also awarded a contract to construct a park that’s been long in the works for downtown Norfolk.
Beckenhauer Construction was awarded a $600,000 contract for the River Point Square park at Third Street and Norfolk Avenue, beside the Johnny Carson mural.
Moenning said city staff has worked hard to gain funding for the park through competitive grants, and that the park will help a growing downtown area flourish even further.
The Norfolk City Council met Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the Norfolk City Council Chambers.
Council members present: Mayor Josh Moenning, Dick Pfeil, Shane Clausen, Jim Lange, Gary L. Jackson, Fred Wiebelhaus and Thad Murren.
Council members absent: Corey Granquist and Rob Merrill.
Meeting lasted: 1 hour.
Others in attendance: City staff, eight; media representatives, three; and about 10 from the public.
— The council held a public hearing and approved a zone change from O-D (Office District) to R-3 (Multiple Family Residential) at Hespe Drive and Country Club Road.
— The council held a public hearing at the request of the Greater Norfolk Economic Development Foundation and approved a zone change from Agricultural to I-1 (Light Industrial) at property near 37th Street and Omaha Avenue.
— The council approved the final plat and subdivision agreement for the Bradford Business Park Subdivision.
— The council approved an agreement with Midwest Right of Way Services Inc. for Benjamin Avenue Phase One appraisals for a total not to exceed $101,870.
— The council denied a sidewalk waiver requested by Dave Remter at 1500 and 1510 North Eastwood Ave. by a 3-3 vote, with Jackson, Pfeil and Wiebelhaus opposing.
— The council approved an agreement with Nebraska Central Railroad for the rehabilitation of the Fourth Street railroad crossing for a total of $51,059.
— The council awarded a contract to Beckenhauer Construction for the River Point Square and Third Street alley project for a total of $595,999.
— The council approved an agreement with River Oaks Communications Corp. for the small wireless facilities ordinance project for an amount not to exceed $5,820.
— The council went into a private, executive session to discuss settlement of the court case Maple Court Park LLC, Michael A. Miller and Lori K. Miller v. City of Norfolk, an appeal of an eminent domain award for a recreation trail easement for a total of $110,000.