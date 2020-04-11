The messages are heartfelt and appreciated.
Expressions of gratitude have been sketched out on sidewalks across the country, including here in Norfolk. Some have messages, some are colorful, some could be works of art. And all are appreciated.
The messages aren’t limited to Northeast and North Central Nebraska.
In recent days, workers at New Orleans’ Ochsner Medical Center who take the familiar stroll from the parking lot to the main entrance have been greeted with such messages as:
“If you’re just arriving, thank you for what you’re about to do,” says one.
And a little further along: “You are extraordinary.”
And for those finishing their shifts: ”If you are leaving, thank you … Rest well.”
Ochsner, one of the largest hospitals in the area, has been so overwhelmed that regular patient rooms have been converted into ICU-like wards to accommodate the surge in patients because of COVID-19.
Someone has taken note and has reached out in chalk to tell Ochsner staffers that they are appreciated, The message has been received, loud and clear.
“It definitely meant a lot to me and was a surprise, a colorful surprise, walking out and going home to go to bed after a long shift,” said first-year resident Leslie Miller, who works in the hospital’s pediatric care unit.
Miller said hospital employees are used to dealing with heightened stress but for many, the coronavirus has taken stress and anxiety to another level. The messages are a balm.
They “give us hope,” said lab technician Minerva Martin.