A Norfolk landowner can start building, but a question remains over whether sidewalks will be required on the property.
Stephen Karmazin came before the Norfolk Planning Commission on Wednesday morning to revisit a request for a sidewalk waiver that was tabled at a meeting in early December. The city rarely grants sidewalk waivers, but Karmazin initially appeared before the planning commission looking for direction on how to proceed with sidewalks on the development of his rural property.
The area at the heart of issue — The Pines Subdivision west of Norfolk, located at 4511 W. Lilly Lane/311 N. 45th St. — has become a starting point for a discussion among city planners on how to address sidewalk requirements in rural residential areas.
City planner Valerie Grimes said the issue was discussed Tuesday night at a city council subcommittee meeting and there was hope it could be addressed at the next planning commission meeting, but it became obvious more discussion would be needed.
“Yes, we’re talking about sidewalks, but it’s a larger discussion overall as to how we want the city to grow and plan,” Grimes said. “That’s where we left it last night.”
“It does take time to move through these conversations,” said Steven Rames, the city’s public works director. “It’s not just about one waiver in this particular case. We’re looking at all rural residential and potential rural residential-type subdivisions.”
Rames said he believed they were moving toward dropping the requirement for sidewalk waivers in those areas, but there were finer details to be addressed about what types of property would qualify.
Commission chairman Dan Spray asked Karmazin if his progress with the development of the property would be delayed if the issue was retabled.
Karmazin said he was told a building permit could be granted so construction could proceed, but the certificate of occupancy could not be issued until the sidewalk issue was resolved.
Grimes confirmed what he said: “What we will do is we will issue the building permit, but we will have you show the sidewalks on here, and we will put something on the building permit that says you either get the sidewalks in there prior to certificate of occupancy or you get the waiver.”
Karmazin said his builder was ready to proceed with the project as soon as the ground thawed, but he did not expect construction to wrap up quickly, especially with current supply chain issues. He accepted the commissioners’ unanimous decision to retable the issue until the Tuesday, June 7, meeting.
IN OTHER business, the planning commission denied a request made by John Squartino, owner of Norfolk MHP Inc., to consider a conditional-use permit for a camper in a mobile home park on property located between South 14th Place and South 15th Street, south of Grove Avenue.
Squartino, who resides in Florida and appeared via phone to the commission, said the request came about as his lender raised questions about the nonconforming nature of a camper located on one of the lots of his property.
Commissioners briefly discussed how such a conditional-use permit could be worded to ensure it applied only to the existing camper and that the permit would not be transferred to another camper if the one located there now moved.
But shortly after learning that the camper did not serve as a primary residence for the owner, commissioners voted to deny the request for the permit. The owner of the mobile home park has an option to appeal to the Norfolk City Council.