WAYNE — Some students at Wayne State College have chosen an unusual method to get their voices heard regarding inclusiveness and equality at the school.
Sidewalks spanning the college campus have been inundated with chalk since the beginning of the academic year on Aug. 17.
The sidewalk chalk doesn’t just contain fancy artwork; some of the messages promote inclusiveness for every student at the institution while others express political leanings. Some students feel, however, that sidewalk chalk is the only way their voices will be heard.
Others are of the mindset that expressing their opinions by way of chalking campus sidewalks is a more peaceful way of expressing themselves than in a classroom environment or on social media.
During Wayne State’s “Week of Welcome” on Aug. 15-16, event ambassadors dispersed sidewalk chalk to groups of students, primarily freshmen. Students were encouraged to chalk art messages of their choice as a way to integrate themselves to Wayne State, according to Devyn Davis, one of the ambassadors of Welcome. Davis also is the president of WSC’s Black Student Association (BSA) and is a member of the student senate.
Several students took the chalk as an opportunity to send messages in hopes of promoting inclusiveness, writing messages such as “Black Lives Matter” and “LGBTQ+ Lives Matter.” Other students chalked phrases such as “Trump 2020,” “Keep America Great” and “All Lives Matter.”
A small number of the chalking on campus included explicit and demeaning language in response to messages of those with opposing political viewpoints.
“I really anticipated most people would take the chalk and just do some fun, artistic things with it,” Davis said. “People have always chalked sidewalks here during homecoming week, too, but they never went this direction with it. I didn’t think it would become as big of a thing as it has.”
These messages could be found nearly everywhere on campus since the start of the school year — in front of academic buildings, dormitories and, in some cases, on the buildings themselves. Some chalk was even found on large rocks on campus that serve as artwork for students and faculty to enjoy.
Tshiyamba Ngeleka, who was the president of BSA before Davis, said she believes students are entitled to their own opinions, but some of the messages are being hijacked, turning the chalking into a war of sorts.
“Those people who cross out ‘Black Lives Matter’ and write ‘Trump 2020,’ and vice versa, are drowning out the messages people are trying to send,” Ngeleka said. “There’s nothing wrong with someone expressing their opinion, but that doesn’t mean you have to hinder the messages others are trying to send. I don’t think it was right for people to write messages in opposition of the Black Lives Matter movement, especially because Black Lives Matter isn’t political.”
Ngeleka believes that overall, Wayne State’s administration does a good job of promoting equality and inclusiveness on its campus, although there are steps she said still need to be taken to provide a more welcoming environment for minority students or LGBTQ+ students.
Ngeleka said that when she first came to Wayne State, she distanced herself from most clubs on campus except BSA and other groups consisting of minorities because of what she felt were “barriers” within the campus environment.
But during her two years heading BSA, Ngeleka said she had the opportunity to express her opinions to both members of Wayne State’s administration and student senate. Ngeleka expressed her belief that the college didn’t promote diversity enough in most of its advertising, telling members of the administration that more people of color should be featured in ads and magazines.
The college was open and willing to make these alterations, Ngeleka said.
“People of all different ethnicities and religions should be showcased to the younger generations so that they can feel like they’re welcomed and safe,” she said. “I think if people see from afar how much a school cares about diversity, it can really help a student make the decision to go to that school.”
Kadra Sommersted-Simmons, a senior at Wayne State, said the sidewalk chalking has sparked some positive conversations about equality on campus, but some students have taken the chalking too far.
“Regardless of what people are saying, I don’t think they should be writing stuff on the side of school buildings or on the rocks we have on display,” Sommersted-Simmons said. “It’s just diminishing what people are trying to accomplish within the campus community. But I guess some people feel that’s the only way others will hear their voices.”
The sidewalk chalk has given the freedom for some people to express themselves without facing the backlash they otherwise would on social media or in the classroom, Sommersted-Simmons said, and she believes chalking gives students a peaceful opportunity to express what’s important to them.
Wayne State has not publicly addressed the sidewalk chalk around campus, but some students said they believe a statement should be made by the administration as a way to let students know that their voices are heard and that the college is actively taking steps to promote inclusion across its entire student body.
“We do have groups like PRIDE and the Black Student Association, and we’re now just getting an inclusive chair on student senate, so things like that have helped promote the inclusive environment in a way, but I feel Wayne State still has a long way to go,” Davis said.
“I do think it’s unfortunate that the school hasn’t come out with a statement; it says a lot about where we are,” Davis said. “Some of the messages are really unfortunate, and it’s crazy to see some of the hurtful messages that some prospective students might see on tours.”
Ngeleka agrees that it needs to be addressed.
“I do hope that Wayne State and people in higher positions end up addressing the chalk and addressing the students,” Ngeleka said. “Everyone wants to feel included and feel like they’re part of a good environment. If you listen closely enough, you hear racial and homophobic slurs all too often on campus, and I know that makes some people feel excluded. I think this is a perfect time for the college to address stuff like that.”