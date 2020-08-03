The Christian Cross Festival Team has announced that the show will go on in 2020 after all.
The 16th annual Christian music festival will take place Saturday, Aug. 29, at Skyview Lake in Norfolk. The festival initially was set for early June but was delayed because of COVID-19.
Festivities will take place from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m. and feature Maddie Rey, A Day Awaits and headliner 7eventh Time Down. Additional acts will be added, as well. A fireworks display will close out the evening.
In addition, the festival will include a prayer tent, food vendors and a ministry tent. Kayaking will be available on the lake.
This year also will feature the inaugural Christian Cross Festival Disc Golf Tournament, which will run from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Free lessons will be available. There is no entry fee for the tournament.
Because of the risk of COVID-19 exposure, new safety requirements will be in place.
Fundraising is taking place for the festival. Volunteers also are being sought to assist with the festival. Those interested should visit christiancrossfestival.org or find the Christian Cross Festival on Facebook.
Admission to the festival is free. All are welcomed to attend.