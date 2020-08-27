A lot of people are in need of hope right now.
That was the overwhelming drive behind the decision to move forward with a belated and scaled-back version of the Christian Cross Festival this year.
“We need a lot of hope,” said Brett Simonsen, an organizer with the festival. “There are a lot of things going on that are very negative. That’s why our group and our team decided, ‘Let’s do this.’ ”
The festival — with a mission to glorify God, as well as promote fellowship and family — will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at Skyview Lake Park. The event also will be live-streamed on the festival’s website for those who don’t feel comfortable going out, as well as those who are not feeling well.
“If you’re sick, stay home,” Simonsen said. “Do not come to the festival. Please watch us online.”
The festival originally was set to take place over two days in June, but it — like many other events in the country — was postponed or canceled because of the restrictions in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Simonsen said the decision to postpone the event was not one the festival’s team of organizers wanted to make, but the health measures in place at that time prevented the size of crowd that the event usually draws. The threat of coronavirus also led to a sharp drop-off in fundraising as some of the larger sponsors of the event were affected financially by COVID-19, he added.
“We knew it was a bad thing coming,” he said. “It was heavy on our hearts, but we postponed it.”
Simonsen said the hope at that time was restrictions would loosen in time for the event to take place in August. A little over a month ago, plans for an August event began moving forward after the outdoor crowd size limit was increased to 10,000 and a member of the organizing committee read Matthew 10:28 — a Bible verse about not fearing what can kill the body, Simonsen said.
The original headliner, 7eventh Time Down, was able to fit the rescheduled date for the festival into its plans and will serve as the headliner on Saturday. Other performers on Saturday will include Stars Go Dim, A Day Awaits, the Passion Painter Ministry and Maddie Rey, who was cut from last year’s schedule because of weather.
“We really like her for the youth,” Simonsen said. “She gives a very positive message.”
The event also will feature a prayer tent, food vendors and a ministry tent. Kayaking will be available on the lake. The festival will wrap up at 11 p.m. with fireworks.
Simonsen said festival organizers have been working with recommendations by the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department to create a clean and safe environment. He said festivalgoers also are strongly encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines.
Simonsen said he hopes the people who attend the festival are able to find a sense of peace in a time when the world seems anything but peaceful.
“I hope people come out of it knowing the world is a roller coaster for everybody. Right now, everybody is feeling it with COVID, with the election, with everything that’s going on with the hate and riots,” he said. “I hope people come out knowing God is in control. He’s there and you can lean on him for peace. That’s why we do the festival.”