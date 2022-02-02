CREIGHTON — Show your love by donating blood and affecting lives in the community. LifeServe Blood Center is urging community members to spread the love, roll up a sleeve and give blood as soon as possible.

A community blood drive will be from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at the Avera Creighton Hospital Bloodmobile, 1503 Main St., Creighton. Appointments are required. To schedule an appointment online, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903.

One blood donation has a huge local impact. In one hour, a single blood donor will help save or enhance the lives of up to three hospital patients in local medical centers.

