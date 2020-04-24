STANTON — Two people were arrested Friday afternoon after shots were apparently fired at employees working on a cell tower.
Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said the sheriff’s office responded to a 911 call of gunshots fired at two employees working on a cell tower northeast of Stanton at about 1:30 p.m. Friday.
A description of the vehicle, firearms and suspects was given and the vehicle was located a short time later at the Little Store convenience store in Woodland Park by a sheriff’s deputy, Unger said.
At that time, three suspects were detained at gunpoint and a pistol and pellet rifle were recovered. William Bullard Jr., 20, Woodland Park, and Loretta Reed, 18, Woodland Park, were cited for unlawful discharge of a firearm and disturbing the peace. Pamela Reed, 57, Winside, was cited for disturbing the peace.
Reports surrounding the incident will be forwarded to the Stanton County Attorney and additional charges are possible, Unger said.
The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol.