Law enforcement officers from at least four agencies had the 2400 block of Madison Avenue barricaded starting around 8:40 a.m. Saturday in Norfolk from a man who apparently had ran from officers and refused to come out of one of the residences.
Madison County Sheriff Todd Volk said shortly before 10 a.m. that officers were just waiting it out to try to have the situation end peacefully.
Volk said the man ran inside the house earlier after police had contact with him outside the house.
Capt. Mike Bauer of the Norfolk Police Division said police responded to a call of shots fired on Saturday at 7:28 a.m. in the 900 block of South Third Street.
Officers arrived and determined that several firearm shots were directed at a house, Bauer said. Bullet holes were documented in the home and shell casings recovered, he said, and no injuries were reported.
A vehicle, along with a person of interest, was identified and officers in the area of 25th Street and Madison Avenue responded.
A woman, who declined to give her name, told the Daily News she was the victim of the shooting and she had holes in the ceiling of her house. The woman said she believes she knows who the intended target was, but it was not her.
Bauer said for the safety of everyone, people are being asked to avoid the area.
An estimated 15 law enforcement officers from the Norfolk Police Division, Nebraska State Patrol, Madison County Sheriff’s Department and Stanton County Sheriff’s Department were visible at various times.