Law enforcement officers from at least four agencies had the 2400 block of Madison Avenue barricaded starting around 8:40 a.m. Saturday in Norfolk from a man who apparently had ran from officers and refused to come out of one of the residences.

Madison County Sheriff Todd Volk said shortly before 10 a.m. that officers were just waiting it out to try to have the situation end peacefully.

Volk said the man ran inside the house earlier after police had contact with him outside the house.

Capt. Mike Bauer of the Norfolk Police Division said police responded to a call of shots fired on Saturday at 7:28 a.m. in the 900 block of South Third Street.

Officers arrived and determined that several firearm shots were directed at a house, Bauer said. Bullet holes were documented in the home and shell casings recovered, he said, and no injuries were reported.

A vehicle, along with a person of interest, was identified and officers in the area of 25th Street and Madison Avenue responded.

A woman, who declined to give her name, told the Daily News she was the victim of the shooting and she had holes in the ceiling of her house. The woman said she believes she knows who the intended target was, but it was not her.

Bauer said for the safety of everyone, people are being asked to avoid the area.

An estimated 15 law enforcement officers from the Norfolk Police Division, Nebraska State Patrol, Madison County Sheriff’s Department and Stanton County Sheriff’s Department were visible at various times.

Tags

In other news

China blocks some Taiwan imports but avoids chip disruptions

China blocks some Taiwan imports but avoids chip disruptions

BEIJING (AP) — China blocked imports of citrus, fish and other foods from Taiwan in retaliation for a visit by a top American lawmaker, Nancy Pelosi, but has avoided disrupting one of the world's most important technology and manufacturing relationships.

China halts climate, military ties over Pelosi Taiwan visit

China halts climate, military ties over Pelosi Taiwan visit

WASHINGTON (AP) — China declared Friday it was stopping all dialogue with the United States on major issues, from climate change to military relations, in a day of rapidly escalating tensions over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. The White House summoned China's ambassador to pr…

Inspectors OK 1st Ukraine grain ship but no sign yet of more

Inspectors OK 1st Ukraine grain ship but no sign yet of more

ISTANBUL (AP) — The first grain ship to leave Ukraine and cross the Black Sea under a wartime deal passed inspection Wednesday in Istanbul and headed on to Lebanon. Ukraine said 17 other vessels were “loaded and waiting permission to leave,” but there was no word yet on when they could depart.