A Wayne man was taken into custody Tuesday morning following an incident where a firearm was discharged by law enforcement.
About 11:25 a.m. Tuesday, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a suspicious vehicle complaint on 826th Road near Highway 57, about 6 miles north of Leigh in southern Stanton County, according to a press release.
A man was located inside the vehicle in a compromising situation involving sex paraphernalia. During this contact, the sheriff’s office said, illegal drugs and contraband were observed in plain view and the man was removed from the vehicle.
The male refused to cooperate with the lone law enforcement officer and re-entered his vehicle, according to the release. The man allegedly refused commands to exit and show his hands as he reached into the back seat.
The suspect continued to refuse to exit and placed the running vehicle into gear in an attempt to drive off, according to the sheriff’s office. At that time, the vehicle was disabled by a gunshot from Sheriff Mike Unger to the front left tire as a way to prevent a vehicle pursuit of an impaired person.
The man again was removed from the vehicle and placed on the ground, the sheriff’s office said, at which time he again physically resisted and allegedly began to run toward Highway 57 before being subdued.
The male suspect, 37-year-old Jeffrey Olsufka of Wayne, and Unger were both medically cleared on scene by Leigh Fire and Rescue. Olsufka was then jailed on charges of driving while intoxicated-fourth offense, resisting arrest, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, prohibited acts (under the influence of illegal drugs) and an open container of alcohol.
Olsufka was out on bond in both Stanton and Merrick counties on drug charges, according to the sheriff’s office. A large machete also was recovered from inside the vehicle.