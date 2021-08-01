The American Red Cross continues to have an emergency need for lifesaving blood amid the ongoing severe blood shortage. Blood and platelet donations continue to be critical to meet hospital demand and the public is urged to make an appointment to give now.

The Red Cross has been distributing about 12% more blood products to hospitals across the U.S. compared to this time last year. The Red Cross needs to collect more than 1,000 additional blood donations each day to meet the current hospital demand and end the severe blood shortage. Donors of all blood types are needed, especially Type O, which stands at just a one-day supply right now.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities in the region include:

— Neligh: Monday, Aug. 2, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., American Legion Hall.

— Leigh: Tuesday, Aug. 3, 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., Leigh Elementary School.

— Schuyler: Thursday, Aug. 12, 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., Schuyler Public Library.

— West Point: Monday, Aug. 2, noon to 6 p.m., Donald Nielsen Community Center.

— Hooper: Wednesday, Aug. 4, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Hooper Methodist Church.

— Snyder: Monday, Aug, 2, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., City Auditorium.

— Creighton: Wednesday, Aug. 11, 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Faith, Hope & Love Fellowship.

— Norfolk: Monday, Aug. 2, noon to 6 p.m., Our Savior Lutheran Church; Tuesday, Aug. 3, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., American Legion; Tuesday, Aug. 10, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., American Legion; Thursday, Aug. 12, noon to 6 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services — West Campus.

— Osmond: Tuesday, Aug. 3, noon to 6 p.m., Osmond City Hall.

— Pierce: Wednesday, Aug. 11, noon to 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church.

All who come to give blood between Sunday, Aug. 1, and Sunday, Aug. 15, will be entered for a chance to win an exclusive, VIP trip for two to the sold-out 2021 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival. Those who come to donate also will receive a free four-month subscription offer to Apple Music by email (new subscribers only). More details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/FeelTheBeat.

Appointments may be scheduled to give blood, or platelets, by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Tags

In other news

Forgotten oil and gas wells linger, leaking toxic chemicals

Forgotten oil and gas wells linger, leaking toxic chemicals

CRANE, Texas (AP) — Rusted pipes litter the sandy fields of Ashley Williams Watt’s cattle ranch in windswept West Texas. The corroded skeletons are all that remain of hundreds of abandoned oil wells that were drilled long before her family owned the land. The wells, unable to produce any use…

Evictions loom after Biden and Congress fail to extend ban

Evictions loom after Biden and Congress fail to extend ban

WASHINGTON (AP) — A nationwide eviction moratorium is set to expire Saturday night after President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress worked furiously but ultimately failed to align on a long-shot strategy to prevent millions of Americans from being forced from their homes during a COVID-19 surge.

Mask guidance divides parents heading into new school year

Mask guidance divides parents heading into new school year

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — With U.S. health officials recommending that children mask up in school this fall, parents and policy makers across the nation have been plunged anew into a debate over whether face coverings should be optional or a mandate.

Smoke seen Saturday morning

Smoke seen Saturday morning

The Norfolk Fire Division received a report of smoke coming from the Appeara building shortly before 8 a.m. on Saturday morning. The source of the smoke appeared to be a bundle of laundry that was in the back of a semi-trailer truck at the business on North Third Street.