The youth group at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church — EPIC (Encouraging People In Christ) — is hosting a community shoe drive event.
The group is asking community members to drop off pairs of gently worn, used and new shoes at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1100 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27. All shoes that are donated will be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of micro-enterprise partners.
Funds2Orgs works with micro-entrepreneurs in helping them create, maintain and grow small businesses in developing countries where economic opportunities and jobs are limited.
Proceeds from the sales of the shoes collected in shoe drive fundraisers are used to feed, clothe and house their families. One budding entrepreneur in Haiti earned enough to send her son to law school.
By donating gently worn, used and new shoes to EPIC, the shoes will be given a second chance and make a difference in people’s lives around the world. Those with questions may contact Lisa Lindemann through the St. Paul’s School at 402-371-1233.